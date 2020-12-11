The Green Mountain Care Board has before it the 2021 budget for OneCare Vermont, the accountable care organization in charge of administering the state’s all-payer system. The board’s lament is that OneCare can’t show that the new model is working, which makes it difficult for board members to approve the proposed $1.46 billion budget without questions.
That confusion is what leads the board, and the media, to focus on other things, like salaries, benefits and the size of its reserves, which, while important, are minimal concerns compared to the scope of what is being proposed and its importance. The proposed salary and benefits for the organization total $9.8 million, up from $8.3, which could be explained any number of ways, yet it’s still a fraction of the money that is flowing through OneCare’s process. The reserves total $5.7 million, again a small amount, and one would think any organization of that size would have the necessary reserves. [Although hospitals like our own — Northwestern Medical Center — have been severely punished by the board for having reserves.]
But the real difficulty for the board is that it doesn’t understand OneCare and its mission and has the tendency to look at it as a mature business, one that can be measured by standards set by the industry.
But there is no “industry” by which to judge OneCare. If it can be made to work, it will be a first. It’s a standard Vermont is trying to set for others to follow.
The premise is relatively simple. Insurers pay OneCare and OneCare sends the money to hospitals and physicians on a monthly basis. The amounts are set on a per capita basis; or the number of patients served. It serves as an incentive to intervene early and to promote health because the healthier the population the more profitable it is for the providers.
The hard part is putting the process in place, which means scaling it to be large enough to be effective. It’s also a difficult message to communicate within an immensely complicated health care system.
That’s Kevin Mullin’s problem. Mr. Mullin, chair of the board, was quoted as saying: “Here we are in 2020, and we still can’t say that this population health initiative saved X amount of dollars because this program was put in place. And that’s what’s kind troubling to me…We have got to have some type of measure of what [OneCare} is bringing to the system.”
Mr. Mulliin also noted that the lack of understanding remains even though OneCare spent $70,000 on marketing last year,
But $70,000 for a statewide campaign to explain OneCare is a pittance. That’s the equivalent of a two-month advertising campaign for an auto dealer in a single market.
Mr. Mullin is right. Most Vermonters don’t know what OneCare is, or what it’s about. But that’s not OneCare’s responsibility alone. The board must also shoulder that responsibility. So must the health care system writ large. It’s vital that Vermonters be told.
But would the GMCB let OneCare Vermont spend the money necessary to explain its purpose? Would the board let hospitals and the insurers spend the money necessary to help? Or would it complain, arguing that the rates paid were too high, or that additional staff was hired to do the job? Would it argue that the messaging didn’t have much to do about health care?
Once again, this is an example of the need for the board to lead, to pay attention to the bigger picture.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.