The impact of the pandemic on higher education is beginning to show. The number of first-year undergraduate students has plummeted 16 percent and enrollment for all undergraduates is down four percent. Enrollment at community colleges has dropped by a whopping 22.7 percent according to Research Center data reported by Bloomberg News.
But those are national figures. In Vermont, we seem to be bucking the trend. The University of Vermont is holding steady with its enrollment around 10,000 and the Community College of Vermont has increased its numbers slightly. Considering the bleak picture nationally, we have every reason to be appreciative of where both are positioned.
In UVM’s case, the strength of its enrollment is partly the result of its academic reputation and the fact that the school’s tuition has not been raised for three years. The state’s response to the pandemic and its rating as being the safest in the nation didn’t hurt.
CCV’s success can be attributed to a variety of factors; its 12-campus organization has been a step ahead of the competition when it comes to Covid-19. Whereas most schools had to pivot to teach remotely, CCV has been offering online courses for a quarter century. When the virus hit last March, half of CCV’s course offerings were already available remotely. The necessary habits were in place, the experience already in practice. To prospective students, adults and high school graduates, the value was understood. The risk was minimal. Whereas the majority of the higher ed community continues to struggle against the for-profit online colleges and universities, CCV has already met them in the marketplace and has been able to carve out its own niche.
What is also notable is that both CCV and UVM have been able to maintain their enrollments despite the incessant decline in the number of students. This shrinking pool of students is something that affects all of New England, but most particularly Vermont. Since the mid-1990s we’ve witnessed a 30 percent decline in the number of preK-12 students we educate, a trend expected to continue for the remainder of this decade, costing us an additional nine percent of our student population.
How this challenge is addressed will determine the health not only of Vermont’s higher education community, but the state itself. The sooner it’s addressed, the better we will be able to compete in tomorrow’s educational landscape.
To succeed will demand change and that change will need to be beyond the routine discussion of the state’s budget contribution and what cuts can be made to make things more efficient and affordable. Been there, done that. It’s a routine conversation that yields little to no progress
An example of this need will be seen this Friday, when consultants are expected to recommend to the Legislature how the affairs of the Vermont State College System can be reconfigured to avoid going belly up. If the report recommends nothing other than to increase state appropriations to fill the budget holes, it will have been a wasted effort. If the report recommends no operational changes, then what was the value?
The higher education community in Vermont is one of the economy’s most valued components. UVM itself spins over a billion dollars a year through the state’s economy. As a sector it’s in the top three statewide. So, it’s worth spending the time and resources to figure out how to sustain them and to make them stronger. Education is at the center of everything we do; so it’s worth breaking an egg or two in the search for answers that are as forward-thinking as tomorrow’s marketplace will demand.
We have examples of this strength — UVM and CCV being two — but they will not retain their strength if they are not supported and if they are not encouraged to push the boundaries on what works and what doesn’t.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.