This editorial is by Jim O'Rourke, publisher of the Saint Albans Messenger.
I am excited to communicate to our readers and local advertisers that we have named Ray Paul as our new General Manager at the Saint Albans Messenger. Ray is charged with managing the day-to-day business and sales operations with much of his focus on driving total company revenue, new business development and engagement in the community with key business owners and decision makers to help to keep our brands front and center in each of the communities we serve. Ray does not have a traditional newspaper and media background, which is a HUGE positive. He joined O’Rourke Media Group-Minnesota in June of 2021 and has played a major role in rebuilding our ad revenue business in Cannon Falls and Red Wing, Minnesota. Ray recently traveled to VT on a one-way commute/drive and is super-excited to call Vermont his new home! I just wanted to note that managing editor Bridget Higdon will continue to work directly for me, and of course alongside Ray, so that our news and sales teams are aligned and working together to best support the communities we serve.
2022 was our best year financially since my company took over back in Dec. 2018. We currently have 80,000 users on average each month that yield over 700,000 page views—that is over 8 million per year, which is a staggering reach for a local market. Not to bore with stats too much but another one of our key metrics is pages per user session—four at the St. Albans Messenger, which is the highest in our company. Combine that with 40,000 + monthly print readership associated to the St. Albans Messenger being mailed every Tuesday and Friday, 16,000 Facebook followers and 5,200 email subscribers to our daily newsletters and twice weekly e-edition. Like most businesses, we work hard to diversify our total revenue mix. Digital advertising revenue currently represents 70 percent of the advertising revenue mix; I don’t know of any traditional newspaper, local media company in the country that has figured this out while maintaining the profitability needed to be viable!
We have big plans to expand our business in Vermont, both in Franklin and Chittenden County in 2023.
OMG Mega Market was recently published and distributed to just about 100% of the households in Franklin County and was overwhelmingly successful, providing dozens of advertisers an opportunity to cost-effectively reach everyone in Franklin County. We’re currently assessing whether or not to do this monthly or every three months. Meet Your Merchant and Discover Guide will be bigger and better than ever in May and June! Our news team is thriving with producing engaging local news and information…so much original reporting that only we do, and we are always working to improve by adding additional resources.
Unfortunately, local media coverage and engagement in Chittenden County has declined terribly in the past 10 years with many communities pacing towards being a news desert, if not one already. We are planning to bring back a few of our print publications in Essex and Milton that were switched to digital only early on during Covid-19. We will be expanding our footprint in Chittenden County as well, adding local news reporters and sales account executives needed to best support more communities. We have an excellent program moving forward in the spring sports season that will lead to publishing an abundance of local sports news and scores each week.
Everyone that works day-to-day for my company in Vermont calls Vermont their home. We have external resources and a team of people that work together with our Vermont team to best manage the business. I do not hide from this at all. I think it is smart and proving to be very effective.
I just wanted to end with some information about what we have been up to over the past 4-plus years.
O’Rourke Media Group is a fast-growing company that owns and operates hyper-local, community newspapers, niche publications and a full-service digital agency. We are family-owned and mission-driven to save newspapers and local media companies by investing in the people, resources and technology needed to thrive for many years to come.
We currently operate in seven states with 26 publications and hyperlocal websites (will be 31 publications and eight states as of March 31). Our news teams excel at producing unique content and useful information that fuels an engaged, growing audience across print and digital platforms. And, we have established ourselves as a top-performing sales company in the media industry. We are always on the hunt for talent that can help us grow.
I can’t convey enough how appreciative we are to have the support of our readers and local advertisers in Franklin and Chittenden County! We are committed long-term to serving and supporting as many wonderful cities and communities in Vermont as possible. Thanks for reading!
Jim O’Rourke
Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.