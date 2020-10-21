Doug Hoffer, state auditor, recently sent a memo to Kevin Mullin, chair of the Green Mountain Care Board saying he and his board colleagues were making budget decisions without so much as a thought about how Vermonters would pay the bill.
Mr. Hoffer took aim at the board’s budget allowances for the state’s hospitals and for its insurers. He said there was no acknowledgement from the board of the gap between what Vermonters can afford and what the GMCB is allowing the state’s health care system to charge. He noted the average paycheck Vermonters receive doesn’t match the annual increase in health care costs.
As per usual, Mr. Hoffer’s memo is his predictable need for a headline. He makes a charge, the media reports it, and life goes on. Nothing happens. The more Mr. Hoffer repeats the same refrain, the less attention people pay.
Why? Because he offers no remedy.
He tears things down but spends no time or energy offering solutions. He is critical of hospitals, regulators, and insurers — basically the state’s entire health care system, including the all-payer ACO — but gives them no guidance that is meaningful.
If, for example, the average Vermonter saw a two percent increase in wages, Mr. Hoffer makes the case that health care costs should reflect that same increase and no more. But what if the pharmaceutical costs alone drive the cost up above that two percent for a hospital? Who eats the cost? As we’ve seen, when the Green Mountain Care Board keeps cutting a hospital’s proposed rate increase, hospitals become financially fragile. They cut jobs. And services. Who does that benefit?
It’s a given the cost of health care needs to be affordable, but it’s also a given the care offered is of high quality and the services are available when necessary. It’s also important that our hospitals remain solvent.
The irony of Mr. Hoffer’s complaint is that he also questions the value of OneCare Vermont and the all payer model, which opts to pay providers based on outcomes not volume, or the traditional fee for service approach. The only way, long term, to reduce health care costs is to reduce usage and the only way to reduce usage is to keep people healthy. The most feasible way to do that is to incentivize the system so that providers profit as the patient base needs less of the high cost health care that comes from treating chronic illness.
It will take time to put that process in place. It also takes a complete buy in from Vermonters. At all levels. When Mr. Hoffer takes aim at OneCare — once again, with no proposed remedies — all he does it make it more difficult for Vermont to make any progress toward a system that has any promise of reduced cost to Vermonters. He becomes the problem.
It’s hard work; chronic illnesses account for 84 percent of costs overall and those costs are not attached to the elderly, 67 percent of the total comes from those under 65 years of age. Chronic illness is where almost all the cost is, it’s where the money is being spent, and it’s where the opportunity to make progress lies.
That’s the single mission of OneCare Vermont and the all payer model. It should be our all consuming focus. If Mr. Hoffer wishes to be productive at anything, he should turn his attention to what we can do to rid ourselves of the barriers that slow this process down.
If he is truly interested in making health care more affordable, this is the way, with the added benefit of having us be healthier. We’ll see.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.