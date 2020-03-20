At this point in time I believe everyone understands the expectations as to preventive measures re: Covid-19 so I will not reinforce those measures. What I would like to focus on is all of the great work that is happening around the City and Town that many people may not be aware of. This past Monday morning there were two meetings held at City Hall, the first was a combined meeting of the City and Town administrative, police and fire to discuss collaboration between the two communities as to Covid-19 issues. This meeting was followed up by a much larger group including Home Health, the ambulance service, the hospital, schools, Martha’s Kitchen, City and Town et al. The general population does not see the extensive time, dedication and aggregation of knowledge that is coordinating prevention and response activities throughout our community. We should be proud for the team that we have and the level of preparedness that is in place.
One of the primary concerns that continues to be raised is the ability of our residents to find the care and services when the need arises. There are a number of organizations that are in place to assist and here are a few of them:
Age Well (Meals on Wheels) 1-800-642-5119
Martha’s Community Kitchen 524-9749
Northwest Family Foods (Food Shelf) 527-7392
Tim’s House (homeless shelter) 527-084
If you are having difficulty finding the answer to your question please do not hesitate to call 2-1-1, City Hall, Town Hall or the Police Dispatch.
I believe we all understand that we as a community and State must still focus on the bigger needs of maintaining our great level of health care. Part of this is the need for blood for those individuals who are facing extensive health issues. The American Red Cross has found that many of their blood drawing locations have been closed due to the pandemic. The recent loss of blood pints is estimated at approximately 3000 in the State of Vermont and 100,000 pints nationwide. Moving forward, the City of St. Albans has decided to make City Hall Auditorium available for upcoming blood draws. The City Hall team has had conversations with the Red Cross re: preventive measures and we are comfortable with the procedures that will be put in place. Many people have asked how they might be of service at this time of need and giving blood is one of those gestures that can make a difference. Right now, we are looking at two dates for blood drawings at City Hall and they are: Thursday, March 26 from Noon to 5:00 and Thursday, April 2 with times being 8:30 – 2:30.
There is no doubt this is a difficult time for everyone: seniors, families, businesses and our community as a whole, but we need to stay positive. We live in a great community and we will overcome this event but we need to be proactive. There is much each and everyone of us can do to ease the burden. If you are comfortable please give blood, if you would like to volunteer please contact one of the organizations previously mentioned or check in on your neighbors. If you have the means please make an effort to support our local businesses.
The weather is changing, I encourage people to get outside and take a walk/run, go for a hike, visit a local park or even go for a car ride in our beautiful countryside. I realize that it feels like the Corvid-19 is controlling our lives, but as a community let’s not give in. We need to push back and remember what is important to all of us, for me that is family, friends and community. Please do your best to stay positive and active. Thank you.
St. Albans City Mayor,
Tim Smith