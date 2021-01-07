Vice President Mike Pence told the president he would not be able to overturn the election as ordered. President Trump called him a coward. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuked fellow senators trying to discredit the Wednesday’s electoral college process. The president called him part of the “surrender caucus.” Georgia Republicans have lashed out against Mr. Trump saying he was the reason two Democratic senators will represent Georgia, giving the Democrats control of the U.S. Senate. The president said the election was rigged. Again. And, as the electoral college process began on Wednesday, Trump’s mobsters stormed the Capitol, creating chaos, forcing police to place everything on lockdown. The president urged them on. It was the lowest moment of the Trump presidency, a stark reminder how fragile a democracy can be, and how easy it is for autocrats to summon their followers to do their bidding, no matter the legitimacy of the request, no matter who it hurts, no matter the threat to the republic.
As dark as the Trump cloud is, there is the hope that when Americans stand back and assess the day’s landscape, even those who voted for the president in November will recognize him as deeply flawed and pathetic as a character. Mr. Trump needs to be part of our past, someone remembered only for what not to do.
When November’s election was finally called, the general consensus was that the Republican Party remained Mr. Trump’s to do with as he pleased. He gathered over 70 million votes, the second most ever received and his popularity seemed invincible.
The Capitol’s mobsters notwithstanding, that sense of popularity is on the wane. Georgia Republicans are furious with the president. He was stupid.He cost them their senatorial elections. Mitch McConnell may not be so quick to return Trump’s phone calls beginning January 21 and many other Republicans in Congress will feel the same antipathy. The decorum that was Congress a day ago has been put in peril by Trump’s mobsters and the members of Congress will [and should] lay the blame at his feet. Patriots? They are anything but. They need to be remembered for the cowards they are.
Republicans, those with any ethical bearings, should understand the threat Trump poses to their party and separate from him. Those who don’t, in particular Senators Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, should be remembered for who they are, which is nothing more than political sycophants looking to further their own ambitions, no matter the principles violated, no matter how low they must stoop.
What must it be like to be someone who would sell their soul for political advantage? What must it be like to be someone so discontent with themselves that they are willing to do anything to curry the favor of others?
Count us fortunate in Vermont not to have Republicans of that ilk in our midst.
by Emerson Lynn
