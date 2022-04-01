South Burlington’s Development Review Board last week gave conditional support to Beta Technologies’ plan to build its electric aircraft manufacturing plant adjacent to Burlington International Airport. The support is “conditional” because the board wants the company to put up a building that would block motorists from seeing the company’s parking lot from Williston Road.
The company would prefer not to. It would cost $5 million to build. It has no prospective tenants. And it is money that would be diverted from the 344,000 square-foot campus it wants to build. Does it make sense to spend $5 million for an empty building, just so motorists traveling on Williston Road do not have to look at a parking lot for 350 - 800 well-paid employees?
It does not. Particularly when creative landscaping would accomplish the same objective.
Typically, what happens in South Burlington stays in South Burlington, and it has little effect elsewhere. Not so in this case. Beta Technologies has options. It has already been courted by Plattsburg [which has an airport]. New York also has the resources to assist at a level Vermont cannot match. If South Burlington’s review board continues its dim-witted behavior, Beta Technologies could bid Vermont adieu and move just across the lake.
It is that easy.
To allow that would slam the door shut on what is arguably the most significant economic opportunity the state has seen in decades.
It is embarrassing the issue has even come up. Here Vermont is, starved for growth and good job opportunities, and we find ourselves hostage to a development review board with blinders on, stuck in reverse. Not only are the Beta Technologies jobs well-paid, the technology - powering aircraft with batteries - is cutting edge, so much so that the company has raised $368 million, led by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund.
This is the sort of company we should be begging to be part of our economy. This is the sort of talent that attracts others of like minds. Instead, we are putting up obstacles? Instead of figuring out how things can be done, we’re figuring out how they can’t?
If the potential damage were limited to South Burlington that would be one thing. It can’t be. Beta Technologies is too large a company, in size and potential. It employs 350 people now, and if things work out, the company expects to hire another 500. That does not include the estimated 200 construction jobs and the economic multiplier effect that would ripple through the state’s economy, which would be profound.
Here is where it gets personal for Franklin County: Beta Technologies is also considering the old Energizer plant in St. Albans Town as a place to test and produce its aircraft batteries. It is hard to imagine a more apt future for an old battery plant than to be taken over by a company focused on new batteries for newly designed aircraft. If this happened, it would also mean several hundred new jobs in St. Albans. Good jobs. The company’s presence could also be the connection to the airport in Highgate and its plans to expand the aeronautics industry.
For those of us in Franklin County, it is hard to understand why Beta Technologies’ economic potential is not being appreciated by South Burlington’s Development Review Board for what it could be.
The issue is big enough to raise the ire of Gov. Phil Scott. In a recent Seven Days story he was quoted as saying: “This [Beta Technologies] is not just about jobs for Chittenden County; this is going to have a ripple effect across the entire state. I think this is as big as when IBM decided to locate in Vermont. This is going to have that big an impact on us.”
As for South Burlington’s Development Review Board’s ruling, the governor said, “We can’t let that happen. This is too important.”
Amen.
By Emerson Lynn
PS: Beta Technologies is the brainchild of Kyle Clark who grew up in Essex. He is a Vermonter. He must be scratching his head. The rest of us certainly are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.