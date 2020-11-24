The Phil Scott administration last week stepped in to do what Vermont’s all-payer health care system can’t do on its own, which is to explain to Vermonters the system’s purpose, to remove the obstacles that make operating the all payer model difficult, and to take the lead in promoting the new payment model as the state’s future.
The details of the administration’s plan are included in a 23-page report that Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith requested as being essential if the all-payer model is to be successful, or to survive.
The timing of the report was spot on. OneCare, the for-profit accountable care organization that is responsible for putting the all payer system in place has been suffering from a lack of direction. It’s found itself an easy target for skeptics who question the return on the money spent, and from the far left who can’t let go of the hope for a single-payer, government-run health care system.
Mr. Smith’s report is replete with suggestions as to what needs to be done, and by whom, and when. But far more important than identifying the flaws is understanding that the administration is taking over, that the state will put its heft behind the plan moving forward. The Scott administration, with Mr. Smith as the chief administrator, is taking ownership of OneCare and the state’s move away from a fee-for-service health care system and toward value-based care.
The “taking over” isn’t the day-to-day operational exercises, it’s the leadership that comes with articulating clear policy preferences. It’s the leadership that comes with the need to call the detractors out. It’s the leadership that does what’s necessary to make this work, or, at the very least it’s leadership that will not allow something to fail without giving it the best effort possible.
It’s a complicated process, which is understandable when it’s understood we’re talking about a system that affects every Vermonter, and a system that constitutes 20 percent of the state’s economy.
But the purpose of the all payer model is relatively simple: The traditional fee-for-service system pays providers for services regardless of the effectiveness. It rewards quantity, not quality. It’s become monstrously expensive as a result. The all-payer model pays providers on a capitation basis, which flips the incentive from rewarding quantity to rewarding quality. The healthier the patient the healthier the provider.
Making this work is the hard part because it represents deep institutional change. At all levels. Local. State. Federal. If left to the system’s own devices this level of change will most likely fail. There is no overarching leadership within the existing system that allows the sort of direction necessary to overcome doubt, or resistance, or the direction essential to coalesce the public’s support.
The strength of Mr. Smith’s report is that it assumes that responsibility, which, obviously, falls to Mr. Scott as governor.
And that’s the only way this thing works.
It’s the governor who is taking the stand, who is embracing the all payer model as the state’s future. It’s the governor who is making it clear to the Green Mountain Care Board, as the state’s regulator, to help OneCare identify ways to reduce what it costs to treat patients. It’s the governor and his administration that will take this message and broadcast it statewide. It was particularly meaningful that Mr. Smith made it clear that the state’s 19,000 employees will be moved over to the all payer system. The expectation follows that the teachers’ union would do the same. Over 40 percent of the state’s population is covered by the system now; it needs to be closer to 75 percent to reach sustainable operational levels.
Vermont’s small size, its reputation as one of the nation’s healthiest states, and its willingness to test new approaches distinguishes us in the nation’s race toward better and more affordable health care. If we can pull this off, and we can, this will be one place where our “we’re number one” distinction really means something.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.