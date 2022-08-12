There are four broad categories that the Annie E. Casey Foundation uses to gauge the well-being of the nation’s children: Economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. Within those four categories the nonprofit identifies 16 indicators to drill down a bit deeper. The hope is that states will use the information to adjust children-related programs and to use their resources to improve the outcomes.
This year, Vermont ranked fifth-best nationally. Last year we were fourth. In almost every year’s ranking Vermont finishes in the top grouping. Our children are generally pretty healthy [we rank third best]. We have a low percentage of our children living in poverty [we rank 12th.] We do pretty well in education [we rank fifth.] And we rank third in family and community.
So why are Vermonters constantly reminded that the well-being of our children is such an unmet challenge? Is not being ranked 5th good enough?
The answer is that our performance matched against other states is hardly a gold-standard measuring stick. It’s not that we are so good as much as it is that others are just that bad. When Vermont has 62 percent of its eighth graders not proficient in math, whereas the national average is 67, that’s not something to celebrate. When our obesity rate for children aged 10-17 is 29 percent [we rank 14th], and the national average is 31, it’s hard to call what we do a national model for others to follow. [Four other states in New England have lower obesity rates than Vermont.]
The information collected by the Annie E. Casey foundation is before the pandemic struck, so it’s dated. That should trigger an alert for all who follow such trends - particularly in education and health care, where two-plus years of the pandemic have wreaked the most havoc. It’s likely that standards for both educational achievement and our children’s health have worsened.
Which gets us to how we respond.
We do have resources. We have an “extra” $2.4 billion through the CARES Act and ARPA that can be appropriated through 2026. We have hundreds of millions of “extra” federal dollars coming our way for schools and for health care for continued Covid-19 repercussions.
It’s understood that every federal dollar sent our way cannot be spent on education and health care for our children. But Vermont spends close to the top nationally on education already. We have a small, but relatively healthy population, and we spend generously when it comes to our health care system.
The question is what is the most effective strategy to raise the basic standards for Vermont’s children, tomorrow’s leaders, the ones who will fill tomorrow’s jobs, the ones responsible for raising the next generation of children?
This includes, perhaps most dramatically, the need to address the soaring increase in mental health needs. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention we have just shy of 40 percent of our high school students who acknowledge their poor mental health. Yet, our mental health care system is the most neglected part of our health care efforts. It’s not only grossly underfunded, but understaffed.
When the Legislature returns in January there will be a sizable percentage who are new to the system and to Montpelier’s practices. They should be encouraged to look at the state’s surplus in ways that can fundamentally improve the well-being of our children. Being rated number five nationally leaves a lot to be desired when it’s obvious that we can do so much better.
By Emerson Lynn
