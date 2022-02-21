If ever the cliche “fiddling while Rome burns” applies it is with Vermont’s health care system and the ever-widening gulf between those who set the policy, and the practitioners, those who must do the work.
This gap was on display Wednesday when the Vermont Agency of Human Services released its long-awaited report in response to a Seven Days story that chronicled the problem of long wait times for Vermonters to get appointments with their specialists.
That Vermonters must wait several weeks, or several months to get from their primary care physician to their specialist is not a change in circumstance. It has been that way for years, which the agency’s lengthy report confirmed. It was noted, for example, that Vermonters looking for an appointment with their dermatologist could wait for as long as a year.
Here’s the problem: When the state gathered its “secret shopper” information [asking random people how long it took them to get their new patient appointments] they didn’t collect information regarding the severity of the need. There is a profound difference between patients who want their skin checked and patients whose primary care physician suspects melanoma. The question should be focused on outcomes, the quality of the care delivered. On that front Vermont does relatively well. It matters less that someone has to wait for a general visit to the dermatologist than if that same patient’s critical needs were not met. For the state’s report not to gather that information, and to respond solely to the number of days a patient would have to wait for an appointment subtracts from the report’s relevance. It makes the report purely political, with little to no direction.
But that is Vermont and how it deals with health care. We are staffed with policy wonks with finely tuned political antennae. They pay little attention to what is required to make the health care system actually work.
The story on long wait times is a perfect example. As a topic, it is almost meaningless if that is as far as it goes. So, hospitals will spend some extra money they do not have to gather information on wait times that no one will see, and the job is done? What has that done other than to allow politicians to say they responded?
The deeper story is our health care system, how it is being regulated, and to what effect. For example, one of the reasons for long wait times for some specialties is that we have vacancies that hospitals have not been able to fill. Why? Well, in some cases filling those vacancies means creating a new revenue source for the hospitals. When hospitals devise their budgets they must do so with “net patient revenue” limitations, as set by the Green Mountain Care Board.
How does a hospital lower its wait time for patients if they do not have enough doctors, and how do they get enough doctors if the GMCB limits their hiring? It is an example of how policy contradicts practice.
Here is another deeper dive story: Currently, the GMCB is also pushing the state's health care providers to cut the number of beds they service. That is a particular concern for hospitals like Northwestern Medical Center. The purpose is to cut beds here and push the tertiary care needs to the University of Vermont Medical Center. But that does not work for either NMC or UVMMC. UVMMC cannot handle the traffic it has, and it serves a demographic that is growing faster than anywhere else in Vermont. It is behind where it needs to be in meeting its own capacity needs and it has the longest wait times of any hospital in Vermont.
If those capacity needs are not met, the expectation should be obvious; the wait times will only get worse. Again, the wonks versus the practitioners.
The most fundamental question, on our immediate horizon, is what happens if the disconnect between policy and practice continues and if that gap widens. The bigger story is the impending threat to the inevitable decline in health care outcomes. The people our hospitals must treat are getting older faster and sicker sooner. And there will be more of them.
Not being able to gain immediate access to a specialist is only a fraction of the challenge ahead. To cast our attention there, without focusing on the deeper issues, is nothing short of political and medical malpractice.
by Emerson Lynn
