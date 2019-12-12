Last Friday, the House gave its narrow approval to a bill that would reinstate federal oversight of state election law. The vote, 228-187, was along party lines with only one Republican voting in favor. The bill, an upgrade to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, will never see the light of day. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear it’s dead on arrival.
Contrast that with the year 2006, the last time the Voting Rights Act was updated. Then, the legislation passed almost unanimously in both the Senate and House and it was signed into law by Republican President George W. Bush.
Why the difference?
Variations of the same question can be asked about immigration. Almost all the evidence shows that immigration adds to our economic strength, and, obviously, we’re a nation of immigrants. Yet it’s become the core issue that separates Republicans from Democrats and one President Trump has used to his enormous advantage.
Race and immigration. Who would have thought that the 2016 presidential race would be decided by those influences? Haven’t the angels of our better selves put us beyond judging one another on issues of skin color and ethnicity?
No, they have not. The same two issues, and the complexities they represent, will govern what happens in the 2020 presidential race. Anyone who doubts that need only watch Tuesday’s broadcast of President Trump before 10,000 screaming fans in Hershey, Pa.
It was his repetition of atrocities committed by immigrants. It doesn’t matter that the percentage guilty of any crime is infinitesimal, what matters is that he is able to use and reuse the same diatribe to such great effect. What he’s been able to do is to push the Democrats to respond and when they respond it’s something measured in miles, not inches.
The mistake Democrats are making is thinking their moral ground is occupied by everyone except the far, far right. Because political primaries are largely the province of the partisan, it’s easy for Democrats to interpret the polls as affirmations of their beliefs, thinking they are more popular than they are. That cost them the 2016 election and this year’s crew of presidential wannabes is a lot further to the left than Hillary Clinton. It’s also an issue that confuses the national media, comprised of the educated elite that struggles to think anyone could see the world differently than they do.
[A quick read of Rolling Stone’s story on the report released Monday by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz emphasizes the point. The magazine — which has a strong leftward tilt — detailed how the media bought into the liberals’ bias regarding the Russia investigation. The media got it wrong because they reported what they wanted to believe.]
If the objective for Democrats is to oust Mr. Trump from office they may be falling into the same trap; thinking everyone else believes as they do.
This fear is detailed, and robustly defended by New York Times columnist Thomas Edsall. He writes that Mr. Trump has stirred racial and ethnic animosity only because it works, and his “democracy of the loud” works because he gives voice to simmering and long-held concerns a large swath of middle America feels, which is an innate fear in compositional changes in their neighborhoods and places of work.
What political researchers are finding, perhaps belatedly, is that the president represents the norm on these two fronts, that the “outliers” are the educated cosmopolitan elite, the ones who strive mightily to control the conversation.
The president makes it easy to loathe him. But he isn’t stupid. While being morally right on an issue is defensible on every level, it’s not always a certain path to political victory. If we are to make progress on issues of race and immigration, we need to have a president who gives voice to that need, not one who uses his voice to feed the hatred.
But that requires a winning strategy, which means seeing the world as it is, not as we want it to be. The far left has yet to figure that out.
by Emerson Lynn