Sunday night at 8:30 p.m., 648,560 Vermonters will be anxiously watching as Elle Purrier St. Pierre lines up to run the first heat of the 1500 meters event in the Olympics in Tokyo. Nowhere will the sense of pride be higher, or the support stronger, than right here in Franklin County.
It will be Elle’s first race as an Olympian and she will be only the second Vermont woman to ever compete in the summer Olympics in track and field events. The first was Judi St. Hilaire, of Lyndonville, who placed 8th in the 10,000 meter race at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.
It’s natural to be slightly covetous. Franklin County has never seen a talent of Elle’s stature. Being raised on her family’s dairy farm in Montgomery and having attended high school in Richford gives her story an unmatched rural authenticity. She embodies the county’s farm culture, and its work ethic, at a level no one else could. For the people of Richford and Montgomery, and the dairy industry in general, her celebrity status adds a welcome shine.
She is also a message of inspiration. When people were invited to offer her their best wishes [see page 22] they wrote about what she has given back, about inspiring Richford’s youth, and about who Elle is as a person. More grit than glitz. All farm, no city. Her high school track coach, Richard Flint, writes: “I can go on and on about all the memories and all the things you have done. But the biggest thing that really excites me about you is that it doesn’t matter how far you go, you always have time for the youth in Franklin County, whether it’s signing a muddy or all worn out shoe, getting shoes donated from New Balance, to talking to a gym full of kids about all the things you have done…”
She is the product of another virtue of Franklin County farm life: Supportive parents, good values, and understanding the value of sweat equity. Her triumphs are of the hard-earned variety. No short-cuts.
We don’t know Elle’s fate at the Olympics. There are so many unknowns. It’s a fickle stage that can bless one and curse another. It’s also a strange Olympics; who would have ever thought that Elle would be running in a stadium to hold 68,000 screaming fans, yet, thanks to the pandemic, it will be virtually empty? It’s also hot and humid in Tokyo and she’s running against the best in the world, several of whom have faster times.
But we’ve seen her run, haven’t we? Out in front from start to finish. She’s so strong, so determined, so confident, and so fast. She’s a force.
She is, but these Olympics have already opened our eyes to other truths. As Simone Biles made clear when she pulled out of the gymnastics competition, it doesn’t work when the performance is about pleasing others. Us. And it doesn’t work when swimmers like Kate Ledecky are heckled and said to have had a subpar Olympics because she didn’t win all five gold medals, with the not so subtle message that she’s long in the tooth for the sport. And it doesn’t work when the outcomes are binary: win, or lose, understanding there are far more losers than winners, particularly when winning the gold is considered the only thing of value.
There are 10,305 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and 339 events; so, no matter the outcome there are 9,966 losers, athletes who won’t take home the gold?
That’s a lot of judgment from a lot of people, 99.9999999 percent of whom don’t have a clue about the sports they are watching, or what is required to perform at that level. It’s a reminder that the athletes don’t work for us. They don’t owe us anything. Athletes can’t be considered commodities, things to trade. To call Ms. Biles “weak” and symptomatic of her generation’s “laziness” as was done on social media after she opted to drop out of the competition, is ignorant, at the deepest level.
It’s a sport. It has a short shelf life. We need to treat it as such. As Ms. Ledecky said, there are more important things in the world for the arm chair critics to judge than our athletes’ performances. Just marvel at what they are able to do.
We are enormously proud of Elle Purrier St. Pierre. We have been for years, a testament to the pages of newsprint we’ve devoted to Franklin County’s most highly decorated athlete. And, as with all Vermonters, we will be proud of her regardless of what the Tokyo Olympics brings. It’s not an either, or.
Elle is regarded as the future of America’s middle distance performers. She’s young with a long horizon in front of her. It’s there for as long as she enjoys it. But happiness, with success as its byproduct, lies in the long game. Where you are in your later years bears little resemblance to where you were in your youth. It’s not intended for us to mine our pasts to live vicariously. What sustains people as they mature is the love and support of those around them.
That love and support will be on display Sunday at Elle’s “watch party” which is being held at Richford Junior-Senior High School. Amidst all her state title banners will be those who know her best, and they will be cheering the loudest, rocking the gym’s rafters.
by Emerson Lynn
