The theme that unites most of our lawmakers is the need to help those in need, to protect the vulnerable, and to strengthen those who do not share the advantages of others. Nowhere in Vermont do these needs play out more prominently than in our schools, and in our largely rural counties.
Yet, the Vermont Legislature is considering a bill that could heighten those inequities and complicate the challenging task of making up what the pandemic cost us in the education of our students.
The bill in the Senate is S. 162 which would permit teachers to break their contracts with schools, allowing them a two-month window to search for a new job, even while under contract with another school.
Currently, school administrators offer their teachers contracts when the voters approve the budgets on Town Meeting Day. The contracts are sent out by April 15, and the teachers have two weeks to sign and return them. The contracts begin on July 1. [Some school districts vote in May; the same process is in place, just with a later time frame.]
What the proposed bill would do is allow teachers to keep looking for a job from the time they send in their signed contracts [April 15] to the time the June 15 contract goes into effect.
The teachers’ union, the Vermont NEA, is pushing the bill.
It is being opposed by school boards and school administrators.
It should also be opposed by parents and anyone else concerned about the quality of education and how such a law would work to the advantage of large, well-heeled schools, and the disadvantage of our poorer, and more rural schools. It would make the division between the haves and the have-nots even more stark.
The intent of the proposed bill is bad enough. The timing is atrocious. It is painfully difficult for schools to keep their staffing levels constant under current conditions. If teachers sign contracts and then void them mid-June, the schools have almost no time to find replacements before school starts mid-August.
That is the antithesis of what is needed. All schools, at all grade levels, are under enormous stress to return to anything approaching normal operations. The common estimate is that many of our students have lost as much as a full year of learning. Recovering from that loss would be doubly difficult if schools found themselves short of teachers at the last moment, forced to make do with substitutes or those less qualified.
It is also a given that the law would primarily benefit larger schools in wealthier school districts. One of the bill’s purposes is to allow teachers to better themselves by finding jobs that pay more. But that ability exists already. And it should. Teachers are not obligated to stay in a job that is to their disadvantage.
Teachers also have until April 15th each year to make that decision. It makes no sense to void the sanctity of a contract, when it provides only marginal value to the teacher and enormous harm to the school and our students. This proposed bill would amplify the chaos in our schools and lessen the quality of education offered. There is no upside. It is nothing more than a sop to the union in an election year.
It is not surprising the Vt. NEA is pushing the bill. Its responsibility is to advocate for any and all advantages to its members. But the bill is a solution to a problem that does not exist. It is a fair guess it stirs little advocacy among teachers.
* * *
As a side note to things that test the absurdity of things, on Town Meeting Day voters in the Maple Run Unified School District approved the proposed $64 million school budget. That includes Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans Town Educational Center, St. Albans City School, Fairfield Center School and the Northwest Career & Technical Center. Excluding the cost of special education, the total expenditure for 2,791 students and 559 staff is $50 million. That is the same amount Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers will make each year for the next four years. [He’s guaranteed $153,000,000 just to put on his shoulder pads.]
Safe to say Mr. Rodgers is not a person in need.
By Emerson Lynn
