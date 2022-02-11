Feb. 28 is the deadline set by the state to decide whether to extend the mask mandate for K-12 schools. Gov. Phil Scott should end it, and he should do so before the end of the month. It is time to allow our students to breathe again, to regain their sense of normalcy.
Other states, even liberal ones like Vermont, are making the same call. New Jersey Gov. Phillip Murphy this week ended his state’s mandate for masks in school. So has Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he is likely to do the same. These states, like Vermont, also have high vaccination rates. We should follow their lead.
Should Mr. Scott end the mandate, the announcement should be more than a simple press conference. He must anticipate the angst that will be felt throughout our schools and our communities. Students, staff, and parents will want to know the science behind why the mandate is being lifted. Above all, they want to know it is being done with the public’s safety in mind.
The state, and our schools, have the resources to inform those in need, but the messaging needs to include more than the science; it is also about respect and tolerance. There will be those who do not feel safe unless they are wearing masks, and they should be extended that right without judgment.
We should also know in advance that there is every chance the virus will kick up again. We always have the option to put the mandate back in place, and the circumstances that would require the reinstatement should be thought out and made public. But with the case levels dropping as fast as they have dropped, it’s also not defensible to maintain the mask mandate until the virus is gone. The virus is not going to disappear, it’s part of our life and we need to begin to treat it as such.
It’s also important to recognize and to respond to the toll Covid-19 has taken on our students. For them, negotiating life is like dodging raindrops. Stress, anxiety, sadness, frustration, loneliness, lack of discipline, and lack of support have been inescapable, and their constant companions. It will be years before the full impact is understood, and, for many, it will never be fully addressed.
What we can’t do is to pretend it didn’t happen. What we can’t do is pretend that what’s past is past. That would be a disaster, particularly to those most disadvantaged, meaning our students from low-income families and those in our rural communities. The longer we remain within the clutches of the virus, the deeper that educational/social hole becomes.
This is an argument for today’s opportunity, not yesterday’s unknown. When the virus first struck in March 2020 almost every school in the nation was shut down, and for good reason. We didn’t know what we faced, nor did we have the vaccines to fight it. Isolation was our only defense. Two years later, the landscape has evolved into something to which we can respond.
As a nation, we haven’t been the model we’d hoped. We lost far too many people and the virus’s political nature exposed divides that have been difficult to countenance.
But, as a state, we have done well. We remain the state with the highest vaccination numbers and the political nastiness that afflicted others was not part of our daily lives. Fortunately.
The tension between those who wanted more restrictions and those who wanted fewer has been respectful for the most part. To nudge ourselves back to life in a responsible way requires a keen balance between interests and risk. By eliminating the mask mandate for K-12 schools the governor can restore a bit more of that balance. For our students, it would be a welcome change.
by Emerson Lynn
