Vermont’s health care system has been characterized by a legislator, not as a "house on fire," but as a whole village. Our hospitals are operating at maximum capacity. Nine of our 14 hospitals are operating at a deficit. Vacant positions at many of our hospitals are going unfilled. Patients are sent out-of-state for care. These challenges even apply to lower-level care facilities, including our home-health organizations.
The temptation in chaotic times is to focus on something new and shiny as the appropriate way forward. The assumption is that what we have does not work, necessitating a different vision. It’s that perceived weakness that lures advocates into the fray, anxious to take advantage of the disarray to push their own agendas. [Single-payer advocates fit the example.]
It is a temptation that needs a full-court resistance. Vermont’s health care system does not need to be dismantled. What it needs is to be stabilized.
That does not mean our health care system is without its flaws. Or that it is above change. What it means is that meaningful corrections are almost impossible to to implement if the health care system is battling for its survival. It is an environment that guarantees poor choices.
Gov. Phil Scott spoke directly to this need in his budget speech last week when he said: “…more is needed to stabilize our healthcare system. The workforce shortage and our demographics means we see older, sicker patients, with fewer providers to care for them. So, while we work on the underlying fundamentals, I propose another $10 million in one-time stabilization.”
That’s a start. At least it is a recognition of the problem and the threat posed to Vermonters who need care and the institutions that treat them.
But the proposal to use $10 million to stabilize the budgets of providers only goes so far. Our regulators - the five-member Green Mountain Care Board - need to do their part. Once upon a time, the board could get away with its examination of our hospitals’ budgets, telling each what they could spend, or could not. It was the regulators’ task to adhere to its mission, which was to keep the system “affordable," which, as a goal, became more political than practical. Saying no to a multi-billion dollar group [all our hospitals and insurers] curried more favor among the public than saying yes.
The conflation of rate denial requests and the pandemic has given us the “village on fire.” Our health care providers, writ large, do not have the resources necessary to provide essential services. The lack of resources takes its toll on both patients and staff. The challenges have boiled over into the public’s view, which has spasmed into questions of doubt about present and future care. The trust the public has had in its health care system has been shaken, and to whose benefit? No one’s. We’ve all lost. What we have is less than what we had.
The task of stabilization is two-fold: first, is getting the necessary resources into the hands of our health care system; second, is bringing the players together in a way that common objectives can be established. The players include the state, legislators, the GMCB, OneCare, health care providers, and insurers.
Among the “players” it is the governor’s office that has the clout, the public’s trust, and the bully pulpit necessary to get the confidence-building process started.
That could not begin soon enough. The smoke is coming.
By Emerson Lynn
