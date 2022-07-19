The St. Albans City Council last week approved a water allocation request for developers interested in building a Dollar General store in the corn field immediately north of Maplefields on Route 104, just off Exit 19.
Ugg.
There could not be a less attractive, less appealing way to introduce ourselves to anyone visiting, anyone interested in perhaps calling St. Albans home, or to locals whose travels take them past the four-way intersection.
To have Dollar General build a store near the area’s busiest intersection is like tending your lawn only to see a star-nosed mole take residence, building all its unwanted mounds.
There are uglier things, but not many.
Both the city and town have worked for years to make themselves attrac- tive places to live and to do business; it’s beyond discouraging to watch as that work is threatened by a retailer building a discount market no one needs, and few want.
The City Council was in a no- win position. The city controls the water allocation process that governs development in the town. But the developer met the requirements required. Council members voiced their distaste of Dollar General, but indicated their hands were tied.
Dollar General officials said the company has yet to decide whether to move forward with the development and that a decision would be forthcoming by spring of 2023.
Between now and next spring Dollar General will have opened 800 new stores. The company averages three new stores daily and has over 18,000 stores nationally. The company’s goal is to double the number of stores it currently operates. It is already the largest U.S. retailer by number of outlets.
Good to have some perspective. Prior to knowing these numbers we were reasonably sure the company had built most of its stores in Franklin County. We have four. Vermont has 39. St. Albans City has another two “dollar” stores - cousins to Dollar General to add to the total.
Another Dollar General is the absolute last thing we need on the retail front and the last thing we need as a “billboard” into St. Albans.
It’s not that Dollar General is without its place. Its strategy has always been to build in places that cannot support any other kind of retailer. It’s been described as the “corner store on steroids.” People who shop there do not have access to other stores, and are not within a reasonable driving distance. The store is able to offer its product because it depends on cheap labor, cheap construction and cheap land. By definition, that puts them in towns overlooked by larger retailers, like Walmart. Seventy-five percent of Dollar General’s stores are located in towns with fewer than 20,000 people.
Typically, it’s the company’s investors who act as landlords to Dollar General. The leases extend for 15 years on average, and the landlords collect the rent. What’s astounding is that Dollar General’s IPO went public in 2009, right in the midst of the public continuing its massive shift from bricks and mortar shopping to shopping online. The company saw it might be able to grow by being small and cheap. They were right. Had you invested $100 in Dollar General in 2009, you would have almost $100,000 today.
Cheap has its place. Instead of spending millions on a store, the average Dollar General store costs about $250,000 to build. The stores are small, 8,500 square feet. And each store only does about $2 million in annual revenue. They are, no surprise, thinly staffed, and the typical wage levels are low, with comparably low benefits. Curb appeal does not register on their to-do list.
Together, this is what allows Dollar General to undercut its competitors. Not a bad thing for people angling for low prices. We went through this very argument when Walmart picked St Albans as its first place in Vermont to build a superstore. We beat it back the first time in the 1990s, but relented in 2003 when the application was renewed. It opened a decade later. It was the nation’s longest-running battle against Walmart.
In the interim - from 2003 to when Walmart opened - St. Albans City was able to get its act together and build what was necessary to be competitive. It has worked as well as we could have hoped. Walmart is busy, so is our downtown.
The success of greater St. Albans has been a story of what has transpired in downtown St. Albans and at Exits 19 and 20. That success, however, is not something that can be taken for granted. Continued success requires planning and foresight.
That continued success also means being able to say no.
There is a spot for Dollar General. Somewhere. But it is not on Rt. 104, in the cornfield just north of Maplefields, near the busiest intersection in Franklin County. It is not the billboard we need to show off what we have accomplished.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.