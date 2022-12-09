If you had to name the largest industry in Vermont - outside of the government - what would it be? Agriculture? Tourism? Manufacturing? Construction?
It’s none of the above. The answer is Vermont’s nonprofits. Per capita, we have more nonprofits [6,219] than any other state. Together they employ almost 70,000 Vermonters and generate an estimated $5.7 billion in revenue to the economy through salaries, purchases, and professional service contracts. The largest among the nonprofits are the healthcare and education sectors.
The list of our nonprofits includes groups like arts and culture [745 of the 4565 public charities], community/economic development [750/4565], religious/spiritual [490/4565], and health and human services [880 of the 4565 public charities. There are 13 total categories.
The group whose responsibility it is to unite and strengthen the state’s nonprofit sector is Common Good Vermont, which this week issued a “wages and benefits survey” concluding that the sector is struggling to find employees and that it needs to be more competitive with its wages and benefits.
Of the nonprofits that responded half reported they were planning to expand their staffs. To expand staff and fill existing vacancies is a heavy lift. Nonprofits are in the same position as the for-profit sector. Everyone is struggling to find people to fill empty positions.
No one debates the need to have both for-profit and nonprofit businesses to make the economy function, but in Vermont’s case there are questions that should be addressed as the state’s 6,219 nonprofits push forward.
Why, for example, do we have more nonprofits than any other state? Why, for comparison purposes, do we have 50 percent more nonprofits per capita than New Hampshire? If the average wage for a nonprofit employee is roughly $28 per hour how does that compare with the for-profit sector and to what effect? What does it say about Vermont when the nonprofit sector is the largest industry in the state? And has there ever been an analysis of the state’s nonprofit sector to gauge whether it’s efficient or whether we have too many nonprofits chasing the same goal, increasing the demand for more and more money?
That analysis has not been done. It hasn’t been done for two reasons; first, the task would be enormously complicated, and second, it would be politically unpopular. The nonprofit community in Vermont has a sizable influence in Montpelier and basically a “do-gooder” reputation. What’s not to like about nonprofits whose work is focused on the public good?
But it’s not a battle over reputations or missions. The governing objective should be one of efficiency, effectiveness, and resources. If, for example, we had one nonprofit whose task was to marshal our land conservation efforts, would that not be more efficient, and effective than a dozen land conservation nonprofits whose differences were minimal? The same could be asked of affordable housing, or a dozen other examples.
Ultimately, the money to fund nonprofits comes from the same fundamental source - the taxpayer. Yet, in Vermont there is no oversight of the nonprofit sector. How do we know our money is being spent wisely?
We don’t.
If the nonprofit sector employs one out of every seven Vermonters and if it is the economy’s largest single sector [outside the government], then shouldn’t we be asking for the answers to some pretty basic questions?
By Emerson Lynn
