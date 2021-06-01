This summer a 12-member task force will convene to do what the Legislature could not, which is to figure out a politically acceptable way to cover the $3 billion in unfunded liabilities for Vermont’s teachers and state employees.
Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce has her doubts.
“If you lack the will to deal with it this year, I’m not sure why you believe you would have the will to do it in the next,” she was quoted as saying last week.
Public rebukes at this level are relatively uncommon in Vermont. Typically politicians wish the collaborators well even if they have their doubts. Particularly when they are of the same political party.
Truth be told, Ms. Pearce would be thrilled if the task force found a solution that had escaped her and all those who have spent years on the issue. She’s a Democrat. It pained her in early January to say that if the pension fund were to remain solvent union members would need to pay more and to receive less. Those are her people.
The crisis went into overdrive last year when the unfunded liability jumped a whopping $604 million. It was a problem before. For the last 25 years, in fact. This year, to Ms. Pearce, the numbers were so large that anything short of what she pro- posed would threaten the solvency of the pension funds.
Legislative leaders took Ms. Pearce’s message seriously. They essentially proposed what she pro- posed.
And it blew up in their faces.
The unions wanted no part of what the legislative leadership was selling. They flexed their political muscle. Demonstrations were in place the state over. Within days the legislative proposal was withdrawn. It was the emotional highlight of the session; the one time reason gave way to emotion.
To the unions, Ms. Pearce and the legislative leadership had broken a promise. End of story.
Now, it’s up to the task force, which is made up of five lawmakers, one administration official and six union representatives, to come up with its own plan.
As Ms. Pearce has noted, the delay has already cost Vermont $96 mil- lion. The complexion of the task force gives her little hope that a proposal anything close to the original suggestion will be offered. The six union reps aren’t likely to go along with any proposal not in sync with their membership. The task force can fulfill the mission set by the Legislature. All it has to do is to offer its own suggestions. There isn’t anything in the directive that says the plan has to meet any specific dollar target.
The panel is not obligated to “fix the problem” by either matching what Ms. Pearce recommended or doing her one better.
The next session is also the start of the political year which complicates any legislative attempt to do anything aggressive. The Democrats control both houses, but the unions will make it difficult on any Democrat who strays. This is their pocket- book issue.
By being as direct as she has, Ms. Pearce may have opened herself up to a single-issue challenge should she pursue another term. If so, that will put a chill into the political air that makes movement on the pen- sion even less likely.
It’s clear why Ms. Pearce has her doubts. So do we all.
by Emerson Lynn
