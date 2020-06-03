It is hard to feel anything other than despair. We watch as the nation spirals downward following the senseless murder of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis policeman. We watch helpless as the world sees us a nation that has lost its moral bearing and its worthiness to be followed.
In addition to our despair, is fear. Fear that much can happen between now and November’s general election, and fear that we find ourselves with four more years of what we’ve had to endure with a Donald Trump presidency.
When the travesty in Minneapolis happened, it seemed like an opportunity for the president to reach out to people of color, it seemed an opportune time to heal. Instead, we have a president who saw it as an opportunity to sow division and hatred. He saw it as a chance to portray governors of the affected states as “weak” while puffing himself up as the nation’s leader of “law and order.” He warned the governors of being seen as “jerks.” They needed to follow him and to do as he said.
It’s always about him. No matter the issue. Thus the reason despair is so keenly felt. The despair we feel is the despair we see in all that he does and all he represents. The despair we feel lies in the uncertainty that in five months it will be over and that we can turn the page to a new national chapter. What if it isn’t? What if we have him for another four years, during which he has no fears of being reelected, his ego unrestrained.
Now, that’s despair.
The worry is that the damage done will not so easily be undone. The weaknesses within our structure won’t vanish even if he is the one-term president we hope he becomes. Does a negative force like his, ego-embraced, disappear or does it linger at the edges doing what mischief if can just because it can? When George Bush left office and Barack Obama stepped in, Mr. Bush became part of the past, someone who fit into ceremonial roles, little else. Can anyone imagine Mr. Trump slipping away, out of the public’s gaze?
The president’s weaknesses are legion. His preoccupation with himself to the exclusion of all others began the day he assumed office when he took umbrage with news reports of low turnout numbers for his inauguration. Even this week when talking about Minnesota and the appalling scene of a police officer’s knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck, it was Mr. Trump who managed to bring up how many votes in won in Minnesota during the 2016 presidential race. It was Mr. Trump who then talked about the need to release “viscous” dogs on the groups of protestors and how he might call in federal forces.
Meanwhile, leaders on the international front watch as the world’s largest economy withers before the coronavirus, is torn apart by racial strife, is more bitterly divided than anytime since the Civil War and whose leadership is without conscience. No wonder China feels emboldened to accelerate its takeover of Hong Kong and Russia doesn’t worry about its adventurist policies outside its borders. No wonder Europe is figuring out how to go forward, knowing we might not be there to support them.
Our circumstances extend beyond Mr. Trump, obviously. But with him as president there no reason to think things will improve, or that the United States will regain its moral bearing, united in a worthy direction.
November 3, 2020 can’t get here fast enough.
by Emerson Lynn