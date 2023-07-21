For those Vermonters who have grown up with Ben & Jerry’s - and that’s a bunch of us - the founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, are known as much for their far-left liberalism as their ice cream.
These days, perhaps more so. Particularly Mr. Cohen, who was recently arrested in Washington D.C. for protesting the prosecution of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange and has attracted a lot of attention from liberals and conservatives alike for his opposition to oaur role in the Ukrainian war.
In short, he opposes the war and believes it was a reaction by Russia’s Vladimir Putin to the West’s expansion of NATO. To empathize, he asks what our reaction would be if Russia had a military alliance with Mexico and Canada and armed both to the teeth.
True, but surely Mr. Cohen is not suggesting that we would be committing the same atrocities, or sending wave after wave of our troops [including all our prisoners] into the line of fire without support, or that we would summon [or create] groups of mercenaries to slaughter our foes.
As the world’s strongest democracy we respond to those who challenge our form of government. We have done that since the second world war; most times imperfectly. Viet Nam, Iraq and Afghanistan being examples.
Mr. Cohen and his tribe are probably correct in blaming the expansion of NATO for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Former Secretary of State Henry Kissenger warned about expanding NATO in the early 1990s. Mr. Cohen is also correct when he says war is the ultimate waste of our resources. The Department of Defense budget for 2024 is approaching one trillion dollars. Mr. Cohen and his cohorts ask us to imagine how the nation’s social network could benefit if the money were theirs instead.
But as wasteful as defense spending may appear to Mr. Cohen, we continue to face challenges from governments who oppose our form of government and governments that would supplant ours with theirs if they had the power, or knew we would not fight back.
Mr. Cohen grew up during the sixties and the Vietnam war. In his life the U.S. has had few military exercises one could call unqualified successes. But it would be far more difficult to claim with any degree of certainty that our strength, and willingness to use it, has not deterred bad actors from their would-be plans.
As costly as the war in Ukraine may be, what would we expect the outcome to be without our support? If we had refused help, with our NATO allies following suit, what would Ukraine be like today, and what would an emboldened Russia have done next?
Would Mr. Cohen have left that to chance?
That is the dilemma. How does a nation decide between husbanding resources and protecting one’s form of government? And what value do we place on the rights of others not in this country?
Mr. Cohen can opine about the futility of war and its wastefulness and attract legions of supporters. But from a boots-on-the-ground perspective, how do we sit by and allow Ukrainians to be slaughtered by a dictator who wants them under his control and who then would use his success to further his imperial aspirations.
We don’t, Mr. Cohen’s dreams notwithstanding.
We can share his hope that our future will be one of peace and void of conflict. Until then, like Ben & Jerry’s most popular flavor, his considerations are “half-baked.”
By Emerson Lynn
