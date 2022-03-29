For every $50 the American consumer spends, one dollar goes to the gasoline we use to fill the tanks of our cars. That was in January, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Still, even with much higher prices, what we spend on gas is lower than the average going all the way back to 1959.
So why the clamor among elected officials, both state and federal, to push prices down by cutting fuel taxes?
It is because their constituents are screaming about their transportation needs costing more. The war in Ukraine notwithstanding, politicians seek the credit that comes when constituents think they have been heard. To politicians, being on the side of those who want cheaper gas, or heating fuel, is being on the side of the angels.
In truth, it is not. The fact that politicians think it is, is part of the problem.
There are ways to cushion the impact of high fuel prices, but cutting fuel taxes is the weakest among them. For two reasons: first, lower prices mean an increase in demand [people drive more]; second, the “savings” of the tax cut do not all flow to the consumer. When prices drop, demand increases, which means the seller gains from the raised price. It is estimated that consumers get about 70 percent of the proposed savings that come with fuel tax cuts,, which makes it pretty inefficient.
In this particular case, it is also an issue of who profits from the increased demand. Specifically, it would be Russia, which is heavily dependent on petrodollars. If we collectively rush to trim taxes, thus raising demand, Russia continues to profit, bankrolling the purchase of tanks, planes, and guns.
Why would we do that?
Domestically, the same political short-sightedness that gives rise to such efforts makes it difficult to recover. It is easy to cut taxes, but almost impossible to raise them back to where they were once the crisis fades. Even if the tax cut has been agreed to as something that should be short-term. The classic example is the gas tax levied by the federal government to fund the nation’s interstate system. It is 18.4 cents a gallon. It has been 18.4 cents since 1993. Congress refuses to raise it because politicians don’t want to be criticized for higher gas prices, even though constituents favor politicians who want the potholes filled and the bridges fixed.
Being opposed to cutting fuel levies doesn’t mean being insensitive to how high fuel prices affect the low and middle income. It means that instead of cutting the price of fuel, the government can offer more support for income, which would be particularly helpful in paying for the basics, like food, clothing, shelter, and the cost of heating, things that have been soaring in price along with our eight percent rate of inflation.
Ask yourself, what is more helpful, reducing the cost of something [driving] that is at least partially discretionary, or giving people the resources to pay for something essential? What is more helpful, lowering fuel prices, thus stimulating demand for more oil and gas, or taking advantage of higher fuel prices, thus pushing us toward a more carbon-free environment?
These sorts of debates, and the honesty they require, are essential now more than ever. Whereas there is no “silver lining” to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the indiscriminate killings, there are lessons to be learned, if we can summon the leadership necessary to think long term, something that is essential regarding the world’s energy landscape and commodities in general.
We have been given a crash course in the consequences of empire building. And the clarity between the inclinations of democracies and dictatorships has rarely been so clear. The epic battle of our time will be how the world powers itself that is both safe and clean. What should be self-evident is that the path cannot be controlled by Russia, or the Middle East and that the price of that conviction is acceptable given the threats, implied or otherwise, of the world’s dictatorships.
by Emerson Lynn
