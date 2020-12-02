On Sunday, with the weather in the balmy mid 40s, the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail was as busy as it is most summer days. People [and yes, all with masks on] were running, walking, biking and doing so by themselves, or in small groups, or with their dogs tugging at their leashes. The expectation is that the same was being experienced across the state and not because it might be the last mild Sunday for the foreseeable future, but because people are discovering that a walk in the woods is the therapy they need to battle the social isolation and the mental anxiety created by the pandemic.
The average use of the Long Trail this year is up 35 percent and, in general, the state’s pedestrian paths and hiking trails have seen an explosion in use this year, according to a report by Vermont Public Radio. People are looking for escapes from the confines of their homes and they are rediscovering the beauty of the outdoors, the importance of fresh air and exercise, and the connection with nature.
It beats sitting on the couch watching Netflix reruns. A hundred-fold.
As compelling as it is for some, it’s not a universal venture. According to the stats, fewer people are exercising during the pandemic. Obesity levels are rising. That’s hardly a surprise. Losing weight is difficult in the good times, working remotely makes the goal even more difficult. Being told to stay inside doesn’t help; it’s as if the stars are aligned against people maintaining their mental and physical health.
That’s where Vermont’s recreational paths come into play. At least we have the opportunity to stretch our legs and escape the tedious routine of daily life tasks. In Franklin County, for example, we have 26 miles of the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail that stretches from St. Albans to just short of the Canadian border. We also have the beginnings of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail that begins in Swanton and, eventually, will end in St. Johnsbury, a 93-mile trail that courses its way through five Vermont counties. When it’s finished it will arguably be the state’s showcase rail trail.
There is also the St. Albans Town Forest, just over French Hill. Its 162 acres are criss-crossed with well-maintained trails and offer its visitors their sought-after exercise and solace from the nutty world around us. Swanton has the Missisquoi Refuge. Fairfax has its share of walking paths. Jay Peaks is at our county’s edge. As is the Long Trail.
It’s encouraging to see our trails used more. The question concerns the impending colder days along with the expectation that Covid-19 will continue to threaten our routines and our collective health. Can we still make ourselves step outside to enjoy in winter what we’ve enjoyed since last spring? When the vaccines finally arrive will we remember the fondness for the outdoors and those hikes that got us through the pandemic?
That would be the hope.
It’s also part of Vermont’s fabric, part of the reason we’re routinely considered one of the country’s healthiest places to live. There are countless places to roam, untethered from the throngs that populate our cities and shorelines. Some of us are rediscovering tree roots to jump, boulders to scramble over, and trails long and gnarly enough to test leg muscles that have forgotten the stresses of another time. The release of the endorphins — known as the “runner’s high” flood the senses. Between breaths we wonder why we’re just now rediscovering that being outside, and active, is an antidote to much that ails us. Covid-19 included. We should lead by example and bring our children along. Maybe, one day, they would thank us.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.