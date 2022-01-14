Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...All of Northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will be between 11 PM Friday and 11 AM Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&