When the Legislature established the Vermont Climate Council in 2020 [as part of the Vermont Global Warming Solutions Act] the primary objective was to put in place an action plan by December 1 of this year, a plan that would lead to a significant reduction of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions. The council was also to pre- pare Vermonters for the impending impact of climate change.
It’s hard to imagine a more difficult, or less understood task, some- thing legislators addressed when they created the council and its 24 members. The council includes most members of the governor’s cabinet and a representative from most walks of life in Vermont. The council’s work includes everything from analyzing every program that exists that con- cerns emissions, taking a complete inventory and figuring out what scientific and technical breakthroughs are being considered here and else- where in dealing with emissions.
The council must also figure out how much the proposed plans will cost, who will be affected and to what degree and what can be done to mitigate the impact.
In little more than three months the council will tell us the specific initiatives and programs we’re expected to embrace. The council will show us the strategies used to reach our reduced emission goals. And it will “build resilience” to prepare all Vermont’s communities for what lies ahead.
The council members also have day jobs. How they have the time and the resources to put food on the table and solve the world’s most pressing challenge simultaneously is anyone’s guess.
It’s also a given that the proposed plan will take most of us by surprise.
It’s not a process that lends itself to exhaustive levels of public participation at granular levels, particularly when the goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, across all sectors of the state’s economy. It’s a goal that will include changed behavior at every level and one that will pit one sector against another - an example being the need to focus on “smart development” and changed land use patterns.
That overarching conflict, at all levels, is unavoidable with the emission reduction goal that has been established. It’s also not a bad thing considering the undeniable need to address climate change. We can’t get from here to there without massive changes in how we live, play and work.
But the Council’s success will ultimately depend on how the public receives the message. The law was established as part of the legislative process and it can be changed in the same manner, and will be if the “strategies” are not understood and are interpreted as being misguided, too expensive, or too disruptive.
To the devoted, that might seem counterintuitive. How could anyone second-guess the council’s plans to reduce our greenhouse emissions?
They will, just as there is a percent- age of the populace that refuses to get vaccinated. There is also a significant part of the population who will oppose anything that subtracts from what is in their bank account.
Although the law allows any party to bring action against the state for failing to adhere to the law’s requirements, that, too, is subject to change should the public’s blowback be overwhelming.
If this is to be avoided, the council must figure out a way to tell its story
to the voters. Council members [and legislators who supported the legislation] may think people know, but they don’t. You could go door to door in any neighborhood in Vermont and it would be the rare exception who understood anything about the council, its objectives, or the timeline.
It’s always puzzling how we assign such enormous responsibilities to “councils” and then lift not a finger to help the public understand what is being done and for what reason.
In this instance, it could be a missed opportunity on a massive scale. What the council will need to propose is change that is fundamental in nature. That has elements that are both necessary and exciting. [But also daunt- ing and open to interpretation.] If done correctly it can also be the catalyst for change that is rewarding, economically, socially and environmentally.
The fear is that if left unaddressed the public discussion vacuum will be filled by the negative. Change is something that has to be sold. It requires persuasiveness. And the messages need to be disseminated broadly. Otherwise, the inertia of the past and present remain formidable forces. As a result, things typically remain as they are.
Advocates may think the council’s work is not something that cannot be challenged, but that’s not a given as we have seen repeatedly with the state’s education reform laws. If the council’s work is as important as we all think it is, then we should also expect the council [and the Legislature] to do what’s necessary to get the message out. It’s a “climate change” request of a different order; but one that helps the other.
by Emerson Lynn
