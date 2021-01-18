Pool questions
I understand that the City Council is going to ask us to spend close to $5,000,000.00 for a new swimming pool complex to be built in another community. Before I could support such an expenditure in these hard times, I would like answers to the following questions:
1.What will the cost to use the pool be for residents and how much for non residents? (This increased and different fees was certainly controversial with our water). Would it involve a membership, how much? How would you determine which kids are residents or nonresidents on a day to day walk in situation?
2. It has been pointed out that the pool will be paid for with the value added tax and user fees. I would ask what happens when users fees do not cover the cost (due to weather or access issues), and/or the value added tax bonanza dries up because the pandemic ends and people start traveling to Chittenden County or elsewhere to shop again? At that point, who makes the payments? Doesn’t it then become a property tax issue?
3. In the interest of saving money, and not being a part of the throw away generation, how much would it cost to refurbish the old pool? I was pool manager for a number of years so I am quite aware of the infrastructure. Surely, it could be refurbished for less than 5 million dollars. It has a great location, accessible to most children on bike and foot, and as to plenty of parking. I suspect some might say we need a bigger pool, to them I would ask, ‘how often was the current pool so full that we had to turn patrons away?’ While I was there, the answer was ‘never’.
4. While it has been pointed out that recreational facilities attract new residents, I might also add that so do low taxes. The paper stated the average citizen would see an increase of around only“$50.” this year. I agree that this does not seem high until one adds it to a current bill of well over 4 thousand dollars. The City Manager did a great job paying off the City’s high interest loans, but, rather than spending that savings, could that be used to stabilize/decrease our property taxes?
5. The idea of having a roving community ‘aqua’ van seems attractive, but, what are the costs for a driver, insurance, gas, and upkeep of the van? These things need to be calculated as well.
6. I am a bit confused about the money to be spent on the west side recreation park. Is that because they need improvements, in which case I ask, why was nothing done until now? Or, is this an attempt to get a positive vote in exchange for them losing proximity to the local pool?
I am not against the pool at this time, but I would like my questions answered. Zoom meetings and emails are not conducive to good open communications. Bigger is not always better, nor necessary.
When the above questions are truthfully answered, we, as voters, need to decide the issue.
For the record, based on the improvements done to Main street, I fully endorse the Kingman Street project. The water tower may be a safety necessity. I would support that as well.
Might the voters have a choice on the ballot? Maybe 5 million dollars for a new pool in the Town or 1+ million to refurbish the old pool located in the City? Choice is a good thing. Let’s hear from the majority of the taxpayers.
While it is easy to spend, it might be wiser to appreciate and upgrade what we have.
Peter DesLauriers, St. Albans
