Gov. Phil Scott and Attorney General T.J. Donovan have made it clear they will “fully investigate” allegations of physical and sexual abuse by correctional officers at the women’s prison in South Burlington. Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith, who the governor tasked with the investigation, said in a statement: “If any of what has been reported is true, we have a problem. We’re going to find that problem and we’re going to solve it.”
The declaration follows an in-depth Seven Days story that detailed numerous examples of female inmates being abused — physically and sexually — by the male officers who guarded them. The story made clear that the ones perpetuating the abuse held sway with the facility’s other officers; it was an old-boy network in which the officers kept the abusive behavior between themselves. Like the inmates they guarded, the no-snitch rule prevailed. It was behavior that become a culture.
There is a process that Mr. Smith is legally bound to follow as he investigates the allegations. But it should be dealt with as expeditiously and forcefully as possible. In the interim, it makes sense for Mr. Smith and his agency to take over operation of the facility and, if warranted, put on administrative leave those in charge. The allegations are too serious to allow present operational procedures to remain in place; if the allegations are true, those responsible should no longer have jobs.
Regardless of what is finally determined, the issue will not be properly addressed if the system itself isn’t changed, this isn’t an issue of a core group of abusive men who happen to be guards, and who were mistakenly put in charge of guarding female prisoners. It’s a management issue. It’s an issue of process and culture.
Two things must be addressed if substantive change is to happen:
1. Hiring standards. To be hired as an officer in a Vermont correctional center, you need only to have a GED or high school diploma. And, you are not required to pass a drug test.
The lower the requirements, the more questionable the applicants. That’s just common sense. Given the fact that addiction is the underlying reason a notable percentage of inmates are in jail, it’s beyond insane to hire officers who might share that same affliction. Drug testing should be mandatory and it should be frequent, otherwise the relationship between the inmates and the men guarding them will continue to be one of intimidation and drug dealing.
It’s also a given that if there are no meaningful hiring standards, there is no means by which a quality workforce can be established, let alone elevated. The prison environment is as stressful as it is challenging; to perform at acceptable levels means hiring people who can deal on both fronts. That need has no counter. It can’t be fended off as being an expense the state can’t afford, and it can’t be dismissed because the job market is tight. Both are weak excuses and both guarantee expenses that far outweigh doing the right thing. Competence is its own bottom-line consideration.
2. Men guarding women. It doesn’t work. It never has and it never will. There are ways to diversify the workforce in which men are part of the mix, but they needn’t, and shouldn’t be in positions of immediate control of the women in their custody. And certainly not to the almost exclusive degree they are at present. It would be a pat on our politically correct shoulders to think otherwise, but the proof is before us.
Think about it. The women who are in prison are, to a large degree, familiar with the world of addiction, and abuse. They are highly vulnerable and insecure. And we have a prison system that operates as if it’s acceptable to have these women guarded by men who don’t have to pass a drug test, don’t have to pull themselves too far up the educational ladder, and who don’t have supervisors who make them accountable for their actions,
Gee, what could go wrong?
Why hasn’t this come to our attention before? Easy. The victims are society’s outcasts. They’re prisoners. Their lives behind bars are a place of darkness that invites abuse, a place of darkness that repels the light. It’s a system that doesn’t want the curtains pulled for the public to see.
Abuse like what’s alleged becomes a self-perpetuating and compounding misery with its own costs. Rehabilitation becomes a joke. Like clockwork; offend, get out, reoffend. The criminal element is inside, and out. No escape.
Mr. Smith’s charge, with the governor’s blessing, should be to use the opportunity before him to establish accountability and to change the system. What we have is as inefficient as it is repulsive.
By Emerson Lynn