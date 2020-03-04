Vermont legislators, in hopes of finding a fix to the dairy industry’s woes, last year engaged a marketing firm to identify opportunities the industry might have missed. The firm did as directed, with its answer being cheese. Premium cheese.
The consultants told lawmakers this week that retailers really like Vermont’s cheeses, saying they are of the “highest quality”, the challenge being, according to the consultants, that we don’t produce enough of those premium cheeses and that the cheese makers need to do a better job of building their brands. One of the consultants was quoted as saying, “Cheese brands that sell well in the New York and Boston markets, sell well because…they have interesting stories. When someone comes into a high-end cheese retailer in Manhattan … they’re not looking for Vermont cheeses, they’re looking for the story of Jasper Hill. They’re looking for the story of Spring Brook. And those stories really resonate.”
Seriously?
This market niche is a secret? Vermont’s dairy farmers are supposed to get their hopes up because there’s an untapped market for high end cheese, cheese that’s priced so high that cheese makers will pay dairy farmers a premium high enough to satisfy their bankers?
And, by the way, we have cheese makers who are pretty skilled at the game, national brands, in fact. Top of the show from one end of the country to the other. All of them have a single purpose, which is to grow, and to be profitable. And they know how to grow their brands. And tell their stories.
If the consultants have an understanding of what works, that the cheese makers have missed, then they should get into the weeds, and explain how. They know the number of Vermont dairy farmers. They know the number of cows milked. They know the number of gallons produced. They know the market price of fluid milk. They know the price points cheese makers are able to afford to produce their products. So what’s the math? When the cost of production per hundredweight is almost 10 bucks higher here than states like California, then how are cheese makers supposed to make up the difference, and make up that difference to the extent necessary to fill in the financial gaps in our dairy farmers’ wallets? How many bricks of premium cheese would need to be sold?
It’s not a bad thing to explore the universe for the imponderables, scratching your head to figure out a profitable future for dairy farmers included, but when premium cheese is the answer, with little to explain how and why, then maybe the lawmakers should ask them for the second part of their report, the part not made public. When lawmakers are told the state’s premium cheese market just needs some branding, and better story telling, and for farms to set up tours for the outsiders, they’re being sold a bill of goods. Telling us that premium cheese production is how our farms will be protected from low milk prices is not a meaningful answer. In fact, it’s not an answer at all.
by Emerson Lynn