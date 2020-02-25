As a recent VPR-Vt PBS poll showed, Vermonters favor exempting development in our downtowns from Act 250 review, the state’s land use law. Two reasons explain the support: first is the understood need to strengthen our downtowns, second, is the benefit of building in community centers and not at the community’s edges.
If the proposed overhaul of Act 250 is approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott, it will be a step forward. Not a large one, but important, and it will generate the accompanying headlines.
The truth of the matter, however, is that Act 250 is a bit player as far as downtown development is concerned. The issue facing downtown development isn’t regulatory, it’s financial. It’s about finding the money required to be able to build in downtowns.
As the Act 250 bill marches along its highly visible legislative path, legislators are also considering “clarifications” to the Tax Increment Financing [TIF] statutes. The clarifications are somewhat complicated, and the issue itself is far removed from the general public’s day-to-day reading. It’s deep-in-the-weeds stuff, and it gathers little to no attention.
The outcome of the TIF debate, however, is far more consequential to our downtowns and to the state’s future than excusing developers from Act 250’s review of their building proposals. The TIF process involves generating the private/public funds necessary to build things. It’s what St. Albans has used to produce a roughly $70 million increase in our tax base. Act 250 considerations in the city’s revitalization efforts were minimal at best.
The scrutiny of the TIF program is being pursued for two reasons; first, the state’s auditor, Doug Hoffer, doesn’t particularly care for the program, believing that the development would happen regardless, which is nuts, and, second, the source of the TIF’s funding comes from the educational fund, the use of which always invites skeptical eyes. In the auditor’s review of the TIF program [including the one in St. Albans City] areas of ambiguity were identified, something recognized by its defenders as well. Legislators hope to use the session to bring clarity to how the TIF statutes should be interpreted going forward.
Here’s the thing: If legislators pick a purely regulatory way to go forward and if they follow the auditor’s tendency, which is to hobble the program through restrictive regulations, then Vermont would lose the single most important tool it has to deal with the demographic crisis the state faces, particularly in the 13 counties outside Chittenden County.
Legislators cannot pretend to be interested in strengthening our rural communities and agree to a more restrictive interpretation of the TIF guidelines. They are opposing forces. One works against the other. Restrict the TIF program and you cut rural Vermont out of the development picture. Clarify the statutes to allow TIF districts more latitude and Vermont’s rural communities have a chance to rebuild themselves, to add value, and to attract [and maintain] growth. That’s the choice our legislators face.
Vermont cannot regulate itself out of the no-growth problem it has. It has to build its way out. And that cannot be done through private markets alone — if that were the case it would have been done. Success at any meaningful level requires the public/private partnership embraced by the TIF.
The question about how the TIF affects the education fund is also something that has to be fully understood and addressed, something that needs to be stripped of its mystery and put beyond the demagoguing it invites. Those who question the TIF, including Mr. Hofffer, suggest TIFs put the education fund at risk. Municipalities retain a portion of the education fund revenue to pay for the infrastructure debt; it’s a front-loaded exercise that is repaid to the education fund as the value of the investment materializes. Critics focus on what is taken from the education fund and forget to acknowledge the value of the payback.
Concerns expressed about the TIF’s impact on the education fund are completely unfounded when considered in total. What TIFs do is enable the building of infrastructure, they fund projects that add value to a community’s tax base. In the case of St. Albans, if the 20-year time period of the TIF were up tomorrow, the education fund would be collecting taxes on an increased city valuation of roughly $70 million. [And we have more than a decade remaining to build upon that total, so the final tally will be beyond the $70 million.] Not only is the education fund completely repaid, it’s infinitely stronger because it’s collecting more money. A lot more money.
What other way do we have to strengthen Vermont’s downtowns and, over time, add to the financial strength of the education fund? There isn’t one. Cripple the TIF and you cripple Vermont.
For legislators who represent their constituents from one end of Vermont to the other, consider this: In St. Albans Town we have a Walmart Superstore on 52 acres, the assessed value of the building is $10,810,700 and the assessed value of its 52 acres of land is $1,264,300. It’s huge. But the assessed value added to the City of St. Albans through the TIF project is roughly $70 million, or the equivalent of almost six Walmart superstores, and the city’s development includes other retail, a renovated city hall, a downtown hotel, a parking garage, a streetscape program, a new home for CCV and Northwestern Medical Center, miles and miles of new sidewalks, and on and on.
Most legislators would look at the comparable value of one Walmart superstore in their districts’ downtowns as being a major success, let alone six. If they are serious about fighting the battle to reverse Vermont’s demographic decline, and to restore the health of our downtowns, then they will make sure their efforts to clarify the TIF statutes work in their favor, and not against them.
by Emerson Lynn