Nothing confounds in Vermont more than figuring out how to handle our need for shelter. And it’s rarely been as difficult as it is today with high interest rates, expensive mortgages and very little housing to choose from. The governor, legislators and advocates have made it a central part of the state’s agenda, in particular housing for the homeless but it’s a painfully slow process and one that misses the middle of the market- middle income workers who have jobs, workers that prospective companies are seeking to fill their needs.
Vermonters could rightly ask when they might be able to see any relief. It’s not as if we are in the midst of a recession. Surprisingly, even the feds’ rate increases have not dampened consumer spending, or even the price of homes. Figures last week showed housing prices rose at an annualized rate of 15 percent in the second quarter. But since 82 percent of all home owners have mortgages below five percent, they are reluctant to sell and to take on mortgages 50 percent higher. Why would they? Developers are building new homes and doing well because they have little competition from existing home owners.
But new home builds alone don’t satisfy the demand. In Vermont, where the cost of building anything is excessive and the regulations governing growth are onerous, there doesn’t seem much hope in the state making much progress. It’s doubly concerning when the state tells us we are about 40,000 homes short of where we need to be.
Remember, too, that the federal spigot is running dry. Soon, we will be limping from fiscal year to fiscal year the way we used to prior to Covid-19. No longer will we be on the receiving end of hundreds of millions of dollars with few strings attached.
If the solution is to wait until the market solves our housing issues, it will be a forever wait. If the solution is to wait until the state has enough spare cash to adequately fund such development, the wait will be equally long. If the solution is to push the Legislature to drop all other concerns and focus primarily on housing, again don’t hold your breath.
The likelihood is overwhelming that if we don’t figure out another way to deal with our housing shortage we will remain as we are, which is a state with no supply and homes that are too expensive for the average Vermonter to purchase. Our population trends will lag, as they have for decades.
We need to consider other options, and the City of St. Albans may be in the position to, once again, show what is possible with the public/private practices used by the TIF program to rebuild our downtown and add close to $90 million to the city’s grand list. [Who would have predicted that?]
So, how might the city use that added valuation to be an essential part of efforts to increase our housing/apartment needs?
It’s a question that is sequential in nature. First, you identify what needs to be fixed - like a beaten up downtown. Second, you generate the local support necessary to get it started. Third, you get the leadership necessary to put the plan in place. Fourth, you get the funds [the TIF]. Then you build.
It would be far more difficult for us to talk about new housing if the city’s downtown hadn’t been remodeled, or if the new pool at Hard’ack hadn’t been built, or if CCV hadn’t moved downtown, or the state hadn’t moved from Houghton Street to Federal Street, or if the Hampton hotel hadn’t been built, or if new retailers hadn’t moved in. And on and on.
This all happened because we forged a public/private relationship. It’s still the Vermont story, [although we hear less about that than we should.]
Perhaps our creative minds will figure out how that same public/private partnership can work to meet our housing needs. Then, others can follow our lead. There is always a way. What our leaders need to know is that there is a willing public waiting for help.
By Emerson Lynn
