BETA, the electric aerospace company in South Burlington, recently announced it would be setting up its battery pack facility at the old Energizer battery plant in St. Albans Town. The company said it could eventually employ several hundred workers.
On a scale of 0-10, with 10 being unrealistically hopeful, it was a 15. The jobs are high-paying. The required skill set is at the high end of the scale. And it knits together a burgeoning: aeronautics industry in northwest Vermont.
Two questions: From where will BETA’s employees come, and, once here, where will BETA’s employees live?
Both questions relate to housing, of which we have very little that is available, or affordable. This is not a Franklin County problem by its lonesome, it’s a Vermont problem and it’s particularly acute in Addison, Chittenden, Lamoille, Grand Isle and Franklin counties, the region from which BETA would need to staff its St. Albans operation.
It is a challenge that needs to be met now. If we procrastinate or elect to do nothing “letting the market sort things out,” several things could happen: the price of housing [including rents] would increase, the competition for employees between businesses would heighten, and the net impact of BETA’s presence would be reduced.
The challenge is understanding what a shortage of housing means and how it is addressed. In the current political environment, the problem is interpreted as meeting the needs of the homeless or the low-income. It’s about affordability, something that has become more acute with the increase in interest rates and the soaring price of homes during the pandemic.
Dealing with the homeless is part of the challenge. So, too, is the need for the state to use its resources to help build more housing that is affordable. But it’s equally, if not more important to recognize the value of housing for Vermont’s workforce and to find creative ways to meet that need.
The opportunity with BETA is a good example. It’s an opportunity that should include St. Albans [city and town], and nearby municipalities. The city and town both have sizable pots of money coming in through the local option tax [LOT]. If this revenue were pledged as part of a housing project, it could go a long way toward building the sort of housing future BETA employees might need.
The LOT revenue idea might not work for a variety of reasons, including prior commitments to the revenue. That’s not the point. The point is the need to find ways to solve the challenge. The City of St. Albans found a way to upgrade its downtown through the TIF process. We need a similar commitment to deal with our housing crisis.
The public needs to know the value of what it means to have enough housing. First, it means lower prices for homes and for those who rent. That’s basic supply and demand. It helps make us a more diverse place to live. It raises productivity. It raises income levels. It lifts our creativity. And it gives us the increased buying power to support local businesses and to create more things to do for the community.
St. Albans is fortunate to be in a position where our downtown has been newly refurbished and our recreational opportunities have expanded. To sizably increase our housing stock would build upon an infrastructure that is in place. Most communities do not have that advantage. We do.
The need to expand our housing stock through private/public partnerships or any other vetted means of creative financing is one part. Part two is the review of local restrictions that unnecessarily impede the ability of developers to build homes or apartments that could also help meet our housing needs. Are there lots that sit empty or dilapidated homes with no occupants that could be turned into places for families to live? If existing homeowners could add mother-in-law residences, or apartments, to the backs of their homes what would the added value be?
The challenge of expanding our housing stock is one part inertia, and one part political. The inertia is what keeps u s repeating what we have always done, expecting improved outcomes. Politics is reflexive. For the past half-century, growth has been seen as something to recoil from rather than embrace. The incentive to change has been insufficient.
BETA’s plans for St. Albans should change that narrative. Correctly pursued housing should be seen as our engine of affordability.
What we need is a goal; the number of units or homes that need to be built, and how quickly. What should follow is a campaign to make sure it happens.
By Emerson Lynn
BETA and the local need for new housing
written by Emerson Lynnemerson@samessenger.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
BETA, the electric aerospace company in South Burlington, recently announced it would be setting up its battery pack facility at the old Energizer battery plant in St. Albans Town. The company said it could eventually employ several hundred workers.
Written By
Emerson Lynn
Editor Emeritusemerson@samessenger.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular Stories
-
Check out the 2022 Vermont Football Coaches Association All-State Selections!
-
Home tour of the week: A $200,000 condo in the heart of St. Albans City with an awesome floor plan and kitchen
-
Anthony Matas wins at Castleton Fall Classic and Agawam Fall Tournament, family speaks of wrestling journey
-
Department Forests, Parks & Recreation to close St. Albans office
-
Nationwide decline in literacy scores causes Maple Run Unified School District to shift focus
Currently in Saint Albans
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.