The story running through educational circles in Vermont is shared by many professions, which is that there are more jobs than there are qualified applicants. It’s particularly acute in Vermont because, just like our state as a whole, the educational workforce is older and closer to retirement than in most states. As these teachers retire, our schools struggle to find replacements, a factor exacerbated nationally by the sharp decline in the number of students training to become teachers.
Why the teaching profession has lost its luster is a matter of debate. The Covid-19 pandemic didn’t help. The move to remote learning prompted some teachers to leave the profession and for potential students to rethink their choice of majors. Today’s students are also looking at a profession that pays about 20 percent less than other professions with the same level of education. There is the issue of pensions. There is the issue of a teacher needing to be as schooled in mental health issues as much as the chosen subject material. There is the issue of the school environment itself; teaching in facilities that are ancient and unkept.
It’s not Vermont’s issue alone. New England in particular is struggling to find enough teachers and nationally, we’re about 300,000 teachers short of having our schools fully staffed.
Basically, students aren’t choosing to be teachers anymore.
That’s a problem. Not only are the open positions difficult to fill, it’s doubly difficult to fill them with qualified applicants. According to the Economic Policy Institute, over 30 percent of the teachers hired have no educational background in the subject of the teachers’ main assignment. Another 10 percent have no experience and 22 percent have fewer than five years in the classroom.
It’s a picture of a troubled profession twined with expectations complicated by politics, profound change, a lack of resources, and outside influences that would bedevil the best of us.
What should be apparent is that inertia is the primary challenge. We can’t continue to do the same thing, with no change in expectations, and no change in resources and how they are applied.
That’s been true for a long time but has fallen on deaf ears for two reasons: first, the crisis wasn’t great enough to spur action; second, the resources didn’t exist to even begin consideration of how to improve the school environment and to make teaching a more desirable vocation.
The bad news is that the crisis is here, and it’s staring us in the face. The good news is that Vermont’s schools have been given over a half billion dollars to chart a different direction. The money is courtesy of the federal government and it is being made available to our schools to address the costs of the pandemic and to consider “once-in-a-generation” educational projects.
Roughly 20 percent of the money has already been spent just figuring out how to reopen the doors for this fall. But almost $400 million is yet to be allocated and schools have until 2024 to spend it.
Obvious areas include special education, high-risk students, technology to advance remote learning opportunities, mental health challenges, programming for after-school programming and deferred maintenance on buildings.
Finding places to spend the money is the easy part. Figuring out how to maximize what is spent is the challenge, and it’s all for naught if, in the process, we don’t figure out how to attract more and better students to the teaching profession, and to keep the teachers we have.
The challenge with such a process is that Vermont’s educational system communicates in individual silos and is largely shut off to outside counsel. We’re also unduly focused on making decisions at the local level, which, in normal times, is acceptable. But to do so now, with this $400 million in one-time money available, seems ill-advised at best.
As our educators [including our school boards] start the process of looking at the various options, it’s critically important that the process be over-the-top transparent. We have roughly three years before the money has to be spent. We should be scouring the world to figure out who is doing it best, how they are doing it, and how we could best emulate them.
Vermont has two key advantages over most states: We’re believers in education, as our spending levels indicate, and we have higher education levels than most other states. There is also the implicit understanding that improving our schools is the best and surest way to strengthen the economy and to increase our appeal to a demographic interested in choosing Vermont as a place to live and work.
As a nation, our growth rate is slowing to a crawl. In New England, we’re losing population. The battle ahead is to claw back what we’ve lost, to make ourselves attractive to others. Being creative with our “extra” $400 million in education could be a long-term game changer for Vermont. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reclaim our mantle as the Education State, and it will take all of us to make it a reality.
by Emerson Lynn
