It wasn’t supposed to turn out like this. Yes, Joe Biden was expected to be the president-elect, but, with the pollsters’ guidance, he was supposed to lead the “blue wave” to increased margins in the House, and to his party’s control in the Senate. Then, it was believed, there would be nothing standing between the party and its aggressive legislative agenda. It was the progressive’s dream, articulated in full-throated fashion by the likes of Vermont’s Bernie Sanders.
It didn’t happen. At any level. Mr. Biden has been declared the victor, but not by the margins expected. The Republicans gained seats in the House. The Senate is still a question mark, but for the Democrats to boot Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell out of a job, they would have to win the two contested seats in Georgia, where both Republican candidates beat their Democratic opponents. The runoff vote happens in early January. It could happen. Anything can. But don’t bet every cent you have on it.
In the interim, Mr. Biden has to choose his cabinet and put his team in place. The party’s progressives are scrambling to make sure the president-elect remembers them, and his promises. Mr. Sanders is part of that mix. It was after the Nevada primary and before South Carolina that Mr. Sanders looked as if he might pull it off. He had the strength, the money and the momentum. Mr. Biden had no momentum, no money and no strength.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the highest ranking African American in Congress changed all that with his endorsement of Mr. Biden. His home state of South Carolina paved the way for Mr. Biden’s nomination. But along the way Mr. Biden was careful to cater to Mr. Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, the standard bearers for the party’s progressive wing. He could not afford for them to sit home and not vote, which is what happened in 2016, and largely the reason Donald Trump became president.
So, eight months and a presidential election later, what’s the payoff to the progressives? Ms. Warren wants to join the cabinet as Treasury Secretary, and Mr. Sanders has indicated an interest in being Labor Secretary. Their appointments would be everything the progressives could want. Their feet would be in the starting blocks, the race about to be launched.
The narrowness of the party’s win, however, has probably nixed any hope either person has of serving in the Biden administration as a cabinet secretary. If both Georgia Democrats win their senatorial bids in January, it would be a 50-50 split with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being the deciding vote. If Mr. Biden were to pick Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders for cabinet positions, there is a solid chance the Democrats would lose immediate control of the Senate. Both are from states — Vermont and Massachusetts — with Republican governors who have the responsibility of appointing their successors. Why would Mr. Biden take that risk? It plays more to his advantage to have Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders remain where they are, with the Democrats in control of the Senate, than to have them as part of his cabinet, but to give control of the Senate back to Mitch McConnell and his tribe.
Even the progressives would recognize this as a poor trade. Mr. Sanders most likely will be cooling his heels in the Senate, representing Vermont, and being asked whether he’d like to walk in next spring’s Maple Festival.
That’s the real “Bern.”
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.