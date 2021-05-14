The introduction tells all. A single paragraph concludes with the sentence: “This investigative report makes no judgements about State spending and offers no recommendations.” The report comes from the State Auditor’s office, which was released this week. It is an investigative report on the state spending that went to the Vermont’s dairy industry from 2010 to 2019.
The report’s 33 pages are devoted to how the state spent over $255 million tax payer dollars to subsidize the industry and another $30 million to “reduce or mitigate the environmental impact of dairy farming.” There is almost no defense of the industry or explanation of its value. It was a tally of what farmers take, not what farmers give.
As a rhetorical device the report is a paralipsis, a way in which the writer pretends to hide what he or she wants to say or enforce. The most famous example is Mark Antony’s speech to the masses in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar: “Have patience, gentle friends, I must not read it. It is not meet you know how Caesar loved you. You are not wood; you are not stones, but men; And, being men, hearing the will of Caesar, It will inflame you, it will make you mad: It is good you know not that you are his heirs; For if you should, oh, what would come of it!”
Take that.
The auditor’s report uses a similar approach in detailing the amount spent on our dairy farms and for what reason. An example is the sales and use tax exemptions. Farmers don’t pay sales tax on “feeds, seeds, plants, baler twine, silage bags, breeding and other livestock, agricultural chemicals, bedding and fertilizer.” The concluding paragraph reads: “Had the Vermont Sales Tax been applied to these purchases, the State would have generated more than $126.1 million in revenue from FY10 to FY19.”
That same process was applied to each exemption and every program and policy the state has that benefits the dairy industry. In the report the program was explained, the dollar amount noted, with the conclusion in each case being that had the state not spent the money, we’d be that much richer.
The “investigative” report made it clear dairy farms were also disproportionately responsible for the pollution of our lakes and streams, costing us $7.3 million in FY19 and a little over $30.3 million from 2010-2019. The obvious invitation was to ask whether the “benefit” was worth the cost.
As with any state expenditure, it’s important the public know where the money was spent and for what reason. The dairy industry is no exception. In fact, the future of the dairy industry, and the state’s role, is arguably a topic that does need the state’s full attention.
But for that attention to be productive we need to understand the full picture. We need to understand that dairy farms don’t exist in isolation. For every dollar a dairy farm generates an additional three to seven dollars spins about in the local economy. For anyone who values nutrition, or having food put on their table, or supporting local economies, or tending our acres of open land, or creating vistas for those who visit, it’s obviously misguided to hint that using our tax dollars in support of the dairy industry is money not well spent.
One of the common denominator threads in many reports issued by State Auditor Doug Hoffer’s office is the “but for” provision, essentially suggesting that it’s prudent to ask whether the recipient of the aid really needs the help, the thought being that they would survive, and even prosper, without it. Mr. Hoffer makes that suggestion with many of the economic development tools the state has at it disposal.
That argument is particularly askew when dealing with dairy farmers. Take away the sales tax exemption, and the tax advantages of the current use program [which, together represent 90 percent of the “aid” given dairy farmers] and the 636 farms we have left would disappear at a rate much faster than what we’ve already experienced.
If, as the state auditor’s report states, the objective is to have the report “serve as a resource for State policymakers, program managers, and the public as they consider the future of dairy in Vermont and what role public funds should play” then these same individuals need a full accounting of the industry, its challenges, and its potentials. If the purpose is to rethink how our money is best spent, then Vermonters need to fully understand both sides of the equation.
Yes, it’s complicated. If the dairy industry continues to weaken and the state pulls back its support, what is the impact to companies like Ben & Jerry’s? The St. Albans Cooperative Creamery? Our grain dealers? Our cheesemakers? Maple sugaring? What’s the effect on tourism? How are our more rural communities affected? Which businesses that tend to farmers disappear?
It’s also important to note that the dairy industry is not the only one we subsidize. Consider renewable energy. If we did not subsidize solar or wind power, or renewables in general, where would we be in our struggle against climate change?
It’s a worthy discussion for two reasons: First, it’s a way to put into perspective the things that are important to us and to understand them at a granular level. Second, it’s part of a crucial process in figuring out how to unlock the potential of an industry that obviously holds great value, or how it can be taken in a different direction.
But to do so means getting past the headline to read the full story.
by Emerson Lynn
