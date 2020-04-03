In every crisis there is a point when the leader says to those being managed, “Don’t tell me why it can’t be done, tell me how it will be done, and it would be best if it happened yesterday.”
Two stories demonstrate that need. The first has to do with the financial system, getting appropriated funds from the government to the people and the businesses who need it to survive; the second is the basic task of getting the personal protection equipment [PPE] to the health care workers who are the first line of the nation’s defense against the COVID-19.
It’s been reported by Reuters News Service that the nation’s big banks are skittish about being part of the system to distribute roughly $350 billion to the nation’s small businesses; businesses scratching for a way to survive from one week to the next. According to the report, the big banks are saying no thanks, they don’t want the potential liability they might face later on if they didn’t meet the legal and regulatory restrictions they think the law implies. The Treasury Department is expecting banks to verify borrower eligibility and do what’s necessary to prevent fraud, etc. Banks are interpreting that as meaning they should follow the same due diligence they typically follow, which is bureaucratic and extremely time consuming.
Isn’t it astounding that we can’t even give money away?
What needs to happen is for the bank’s customers to verify their own information and to sign statements to that affect. Done. What the government needs to do is to tell the banks they have protection against future legal liabilities if they participate in the program. Done.
It’s also important for both things to be done quickly. And with clarity. We had over six million people file for unemployment this week and the numbers will continue to rise. Time is of the essence. For banks to be hobbled by nothing but sheer bureaucracy is nuts. For them to be guided by lawyers urging them to opt out because they might be sued later is about as American as you can get, sadly, and it needs to change if we are going to deal with the financial calamity before us.
The story about PPEs — or masks — runs along similar lines. We’ve been told that we have enough masks, but we don’t. That’s as true right here in St. Albans as it is elsewhere. The “gold-standard” for these masks is the N95 masks made by 3M and various other American companies. But ourcompanies can’t make and distribute enough masks to satisfy demand. The equivalent of the N95 mask is the KN95 made in China. But the Food and Drug Administration doesn’t allow the import of the Chinese equivalent. Other nation’s import them. We don’t. The FDA recently dropped its ban on importing ventilators, but the ban on masks remains. Why?
It gets worse. Hospitals, and various other entities, are leery of even ordering them because they might get held up in customs. Lawyers are also advising hospitals that they might face legal liabilities if a worker were to get ill using the non-permitted device.
This is a “are you kidding me” moment. The lives of our health care workers, and Americans in general, are being placed at risk because we have a government agency playing politics over which company gets the business?
That’s unforgivable.
by Emerson Lynn