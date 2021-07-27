The number of students applying to the University of Vermont for the fall semester has jumped a whopping 40 percent compared to last year. Middlebury College, the Vermont Law School and the Community College of Vermont have jumped 30 percent and Champlain College topped them all with an 83 percent jump.
There is, however, a big difference between the number of applicants and the number of students who actually place a deposit. [It’s become tradition for students to apply to a half dozen schools or more; giving them a variety of choices.] It was also expected that the numbers would go up compared to last year; for two reasons, the first being Covid and the second being the decision by many schools to drop the requirement that students submit their standardized test scores.
Why the number of applications has increased by such high percentages is a bit unclear. Not having to submit test scores is one reason. But it’s also a safe bet that the state’s reputation for how it’s handled the pandemic is another; and that includes how schools like UVM responded. The virus is still an issue and parents most likely were pushing their children to apply to schools [and communities] that were seen as safe.
When the students make the financial commitment to attend the schools of their choice it will be interesting to see whether the states with the highest vaccination rates also see the biggest bump in enrollment.
That said, the application numbers are concerning for several Vermont schools. St. Michael’s College is expected to be down 10 to 15 percent, which is problematic in a year when enrollment should be up. And although CCV has posted strong application numbers, the rest of the Vermont State College system is posting application numbers that are roughly in line with what they were in 2019 and 2020.
For the state college system - which includes Northern Vermont University, Castleton University and Vermont Technical College - it may be that their enrollment numbers hold firm. We won’t know for another month or so. But the challenge is that they are pulling from a lower base than most others. UVM has a lot to choose from. The state college system - with the exception of CCV - doesn’t. Neither does St. Michael’s.
The state college system’s challenges are not surprising. It’s in the midst of a monumental turnaround. Perhaps a sizable percentage of those who would typically apply might be holding back, waiting to see the direction the schools take.
Maybe. But part of the “turn- around” for the state college system is that it would increase the revenue coming in, and the only way to do that is through increased enrollment. [Raised tuition costs are not an option given the fact that the schools are already on the expensive end of the spectrum.]
Those enrollment numbers need to increase sooner rather than later.
It’s also worth asking that if the students who applied to Vermont’s schools did so, in part, because we are a safe state and our vaccination rate is the nation’s highest, why didn’t this pattern extend to the state colleges?
As our legislators begin to put together their notes for the next bud- get year this will be one of their more pressing challenges. What will the state college system look like and how can it be reimagined to attract the numbers necessary to keep the system solvent?
by Emerson Lynn
