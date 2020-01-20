When it was public last week that there was $563 million in the pipeline for school construction projects between now and 2023, that was an rough estimate. Back of the envelope sort of estimate. And low. As much as a billion dollars low.
It’s a problem that extends beyond the dollar amount. The problem is that we have no information. We don’t have an inventory of the state’s school buildings. We don’t have a way of gauging which buildings are in the greatest need of repair, how much the repairs would cost, the difference between repairing a building or building anew, or how a school’s building needs match up against its student population.
When the state slapped a moratorium on school construction aid in 2007 what we were left with is a school-by-school decision making process as to whether construction would happen or it wouldn’t. In most cases, it didn’t. The “deferred maintenance” has snowballed into a colossal billion dollar-plus challenge. And we’re just hearing about it.
It’s just now becoming public because in Vermont we fly things under the flag of local control. Communities have a general sense of the needs of their local schools, but, as a state, we haven’t a clue as to the needs of the school the next town over, let alone the needs of schools in another part of the state.
Conceptually, this isn’t difficult to remedy. Massachusetts — with arguably the best school system in America — had the same issue but dealt with it by setting up a quasi-independent School Building Authority. The responsibility of the authority is to audit each school, determine its needs, prioritize school construction according to need, and to create an “efficient and financially sustainable program to fund school facility capital improvement projects.”
The Massachusetts program was set up in 2004, for much the same reason Vermont needs to follow its lead. The program Massachusetts had was an $11 billion mess. The results of its present program prompted the executive director this year to write: “The MSBA program has worked tirelessly to complete the entire 788 audits of the backlog inherited from the former program. Our audits have generated over $1.4 billion in savings to state taxpayers. We have developed a “Pro-Pay” payment system that promptly audits project invoices and reimburses communities for eligible costs within 15 days of their submission to the MSBA. This replaces a system in which communities would wait 10 years to receive their first payment from the state.”
The Massachusetts system puts in place a rigorous set of standards that includes sustainability, educational best practices, efficiency, etc. But the important thing is that the state knows the exact condition of each school, what is required to keep it operational and at what cost, and how many students are being served. So do each of the communities. So does every person who lives in Massachusetts. There’s no debate. No guesswork. It’s there for all to see.
Vermont has none of that information, and we’re looking at a billion dollar-plus bill. We don’t have a dedicated funding source [Massachusetts added a penny to the sales tax to fund its school construction projects], and we have no means by which school construction needs can be prioritized.
The problem goes beyond a school’s bricks and mortar issues. Left untended, it could result in an accelerated decline in the state’s poorest and most rural areas, creating another Brigham-like situation in which the divide between our rich towns and our poor towns widens. It’s not hard to imagine another lawsuit challenging — once again — the stark inequities.
Additionally, if there is no established means of prioritizing school construction, it’s then doubly difficult to pair any meaningful economic development efforts to those communities most at risk.
In certain respects Act 46, the state’s school consolidation law, gave us the roadmap not only to what needs to happen with our schools’ governance structures, it showed where the fault lines were with our populations and with our economic development needs. Twining this information with a full inventory of our existing school buildings and their needs could give us a more complete picture of how our various rural communities can best be helped. And which are most at risk.
The corollary is that if this inventory [and accompanying guidance] is not established, the process we’re left with is beyond imperfect, it borders on malpractice. It’s like putting a cover over a bowl of bananas, and being surprised to see the brown, shriveled remains a week later, [and having to dig into your pocket to buy more bananas.]
Our challenge has come to light in part because of South Burlington’s $210 million price tag on its middle and high school building proposal. It’s a lot of money, and, if passed, part of that cost is figured into the property tax rate we all pay as Vermonters. If the bulk of the $563 million in estimated construction costs pans out, that, too, pushes the property tax up because we have no other means established to deal with new school construction. Add another half billion to the problem and, well you’re starting to talk real money. Or new digs in Florida.
All challenges have answers. As does this.
The essential first step is to know what we’re talking about and the only way that can happen is to have a thorough statewide assessment of the inventory, including the condition of the buildings, the general environment, the capacity, the technology, the maintenance and the security.
As with Massachusetts, this needs to be the work of a quasi-independent group that operates, in large part, outside the political process. It can be overseen by a board of directors and, as with Massachusetts, it makes sense to have it chaired by the State Treasurer. It is, after all, the public’s money that is being spent.
But the “quasi-independent” part of the structure is that the terms of the people selected for the board don’t coincide with the state’s top elected officials. This is how you take the politics out of a potentially very political process. It’s how you get the work done.
There is no need for Vermont to reinvent something that works elsewhere. The Legislature and the governor’s office should rip a page from Massachusetts’ playbook and put its own School Building Authority in place. For the sake of our taxpayers. For the sake of our educational system. For the sake of addressing the divide between the educational haves and have nots.
by Emerson Lynn