Vermont’s relationship with its schools and how they are funded is a bit like relationships in general: just when you think things are settled and understood, they change, and you begin again.
This summer a group of Vermont lawmakers will begin a five-month process in which they are expected to produce a report to overhaul how the state finances its schools. It’s been titled the “Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report.”
The task force is responding to a 2019 report from University of Vermont scholars who made the case that prior legislation - Act 60 and Act 68 - did a poor job of allocating resources according to need. This summer’s task force is to correct the flaws, thus figuring out how to do a better job of allocating resources to those districts that have students who are poor, those learning English, and those living in rural areas.
For perspective, it’s important to remember that Vermont is not new to this process. As a state, our educational funding process is considered one of the nation’s best and most equitable. When Vermont’s Supreme Court rendered its verdict in Brigham vs State of Vermont we followed by passing Act 60 which obliterated past practices and established a funding system to rid ourselves of the funding inequities between school districts. No longer could Stowe, a so-called gold town, levy a small property tax generating lots of money while Richford had a high property tax to generate very little. Act 60 was known as the Equal Educational Opportunity Act and established a national standard.
Act 60 was not without its flaws. In 2003, the Legislature passed Act 68, the intent being to establish a single statewide property tax for education and to continue to reduce the inter-district funding inequities. Educational seas were relatively calm until 2015, when the Legislature passed Act 46 encouraging statewide school district mergers, the purpose being to ensure more efficient and sustainable school governance structures. It was the Legislature’s response to the fact that Vermont was essentially overspending on a student population that was plummeting in numbers.
So what is the purpose of the summer’s task force? To further address the funding inequities that have become more apparent. It’s misguided to contend that Act 60 and Act 68 did not address inequities between districts. They did. That was the undergirding purpose of the laws. What the summer task force is considering is the next step, figuring out how to put a fine point on the challenge, which is to bring more resources to those with the greatest needs. Those who have slipped through the cracks. As this year’s legislation articulated, what happened in the past does not “reflect contemporary educational circumstances and costs.”
One of the perpetual complains about the state’s educational funding system is that no one understands it. It’s a given that whatever the task force proposes will further complicate the process.
But what the average Vermonter understands intuitively is the final bill they are asked to pay. What the average Vermonter knows is that on a per pupil basis we spend more than just about any other state. We also know that, as a state, we have one of the lowest childhood poverty rates. We know that we have comparatively few students who are learning English as a second language. We know that we are highly rural state, and always have been.
So the question that looms in most Vermonters’ minds is how are the funding ratios going to be changed to reflect the stated needs without raising the total cost of what’s being spent? If it is the job of the task force to propose how to address the inequities then in so doing it has three basic pursuits: first is to identify the inequities, second is to put a dollar cost on how the inequities can be resolved, third, is to show us.
Here’s the tricky part: If the task force follows the guidance that rural students are more expensive to educate than others, does that apply to all rural students? Is there a difference between rural students from Richford than rural students from Swanton? And if it’s agreed that rural students cost more to educate, then are we to assume that the larger, more urban schools must give up some of their resources to make up the difference? Or, are we to assume that when the new costs are factored into the equalized pupil calculation that we all just pay a little bit more?
The Legislature, in part, made note of the issue. Included in the law setting up the task force was the recognition that it would “develop a phased approach to revising the weighting formula.” In other words, prepare for the inevitable. The “fluctuations in tax rates across the state” mean the property tax bill will edge up, or we will end up paying more in categorical grants, which still comes out of the taxpayers’ pocket. It is hard to imagine otherwise.
From a purely political vantage point this makes sense. No school district will agree to less if it continues to educate the same number of students. Why would it? Most schools think their budgets are meager to begin with.
So here we are. Again. Our student population continues to drop. What we spend on education continues to go up. And we have a summer task force whose job it is to figure out how to do a better job allocating our educational dollars to those most in need, but is given precious little guidance on how much to spend.
As with any relationship, a little communication would go a long way. At present, it seems a bit one-sided.
by Emerson Lynn
