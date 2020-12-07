With a bit of luck Vermont could see its first batches of a Covid-19 vaccine next week. The shipments are expected to total 5,800 doses and are to be administered to health care workers and the elderly in long-term care facilities. The vaccine will come from Pfizer, with the additional vaccine from Moderna expected by the end of the year.
The preliminary information shows both companies’ vaccines are north of 90 percent in their effectiveness, which is extraordinary given what the public was told to expect when the outbreak began. That would lead one to believe that everyone would line up for the vaccine, which is not the case. The expectation is roughly 60 percent will elect to take the virus with the remaining 40 percent being more cautious. Then, as we know, there will be some who will refuse, for whatever reason.
Because there will be a limited number of doses available there will be the inevitable jousting between different professions and age-related cohorts as to who should get the vaccinations first.
The Centers for Disease Control [CDC] will make the recommendations as to which groups should get the vaccines and in what order, it’s up to the states to implement the guidance as they see fit.
Here, it’s been made clear the first in line are the health care workers on the front line, which is as it should be. Second will be the infirm in nursing homes. For the moment, those in both categories will take up all the available doses. Beyond that is up for debate.
What should not be up for debate is the vaccine’s safety or the need for everyone to take it when their turn comes. The fact we have 40 percent of the American public hesitant to take it is a concern of the first order. The time between now and when the vaccine becomes fully available needs to be used to convince the public of its responsibility to learn about the vaccine and to be part of an effort to convince others.
The need is reminiscent of the debate we had in Vermont over school vaccinations in. As a state our vaccine rate was low with many families opting out, which put everyone else’s children at risk.
Refusing to take the Covid vaccine raises the same risk. It would also delay a return to normalcy. That’s why every moment between now and when the vaccine is broadly available should be devoted to convincing the public of the need to participate, to bare our shoulders for not only our own health but everyone else’s.
The irony is that we were told almost a year ago that the difficult part of the pandemic would be the science.
Not so. It’s us humans.
by Emerson Lynn
