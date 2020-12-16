George P. Shultz turned 100 last Sunday. He served as U.S. secretary of labor, treasury and state. He was the director of the Office of Management and Budget. He remains a distinguished fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He’s forgotten more about government and how it works than most people will ever know. So when he distills what he knows into a single word, it’s important to think about it, to consider its gravity, to apply it to our everyday lives.
For Mr. Shultz it all comes down to the word trust. In a Washington Post essay he wrote: “Trust is the coin of the realm. When trust was in the room, whatever room that was — the family room, the schoolroom, the locker room, the office room, the government room or the military room, good things happened. When trust was not in the room, good things did not happen. Everything else is details.”
The world of which Mr. Shultz speaks is one set on national and international stages. It applies to what we have before us as we step from the Trump presidency to one that will be led by Joe Biden. If Mr. Biden does nothing more than to restore the sense of trust that Mr. Trump has destroyed, then Mr. Shultz would term his presidency a success.
But the lessons apply not only to Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden, but to all of us. Gov. Phil Scott’s blow-out win in November was less about his policy choices than his character. He won the trust of Vermonters when trust was the only currency they valued. It’s not about always being right, or being the smartest person in the room, it’s about being honest and transparent.
It’s a quality that applies to small hopes as well as large ones. To large dreams and small dreams. St. Albans City voters showed the proof of that trust with city’s leadership over the last decade. Look what has been accomplished and what continues to be accomplished. Were it not for that trust in leadership, our downtown would be a hollow shell of what we see today and we would be the poorer for it.
It’s this sense of trust that keeps us in good relationships. It’s a need we pass on to our children. It’s what good teachers pass on to their students. It’s what good coaches stress to their players. It’s what employers prize most among their employees, and vice versa.
As Mr. Shultz says, with trust anything can be accomplished; without it, nothing.
The challenge is figuring out how to address the penchant for partisans — on both sides of the political aisle — to insist on their own versions of the truth, blind to another’s thoughts. Mr. Trump’s poison has been to preach that no price is too great for a belief. His is the ageless question: “What shall it profit a man if he should gain the whole world and lose his own soul?”
Mr. Trump’s answer, which is the same for anyone with similar self-driven pursuits, is that the end justifies the means, as if morally wrong choices can be used to justify good outcomes.
That, in sum, is the weakness of how we choose to communicate, how we chisel bits of information to fill out our needs without consideration as to the greater cost. It’s a page taken from Reinhold Niebuhr’s “Moral Man and Immoral Society.” He makes the case that people are more likely to offend as members of a group, than as individuals. That tendency is aided by the Internet and the ability of its users to offend and to do so anonymously.
The only way to counter is to lead. That’s Mr. Schultz’s point. Recreate the trust, which, in turn, can bring back that sense of honor. There is nothing partisan about it. It’s an objective each of us should hold as sacred. It’s something we need to insist upon. Without trust the conversation is lost.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.