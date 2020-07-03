Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman Tuesday embraced a report by State Auditor Doug Hoffer raising questions about the efficacy of Vermont’s All-Payer Accountable Care Organization [ACO] and whether the relationship between the ACO and the Green Mountain Care Board is in the best interest of Vermonters.
Mr. Zuckerman, a gubernatorial candidate, said: “I commend Auditor Hoffer’s work in compiling this report and agree with his strong recommendations ... This will allow us to measure the model’s success and whether we should continue with this multi-million dollar investment.”
The ACO and the Green Mountain Care Board [GMCB] are easy targets, as Mr. Hoffer has made clear in the past. Neither entity has ever mounted much of a response to the criticism. OneCare Vt., the ACO, seems incapable, or at least reluctant, to be an advocate for its own cause. The GMCB seems confused in its role as a regulator of the health care system; essentially a case of divided loyalties. On one hand it has the responsibility to control the system’s costs, and on the other it has the responsibility to keep the system solvent. The board also supports the ACO and its preventative health cause.
Mr. Hoffer and Mr. Zuckerman know all this, but they also know it’s easy to score political points with their questions and their insinuations. The left wing of the Democratic Party is resentful the ACO even exists. It sublimates their push for a single payer system. The ACO was set up as a for-profit entity, which cuts across their grain. The ACO is also fundamentally supported by the University of Vermont Medical Center and a high salaried management, which adds to the size of the target. The ACO is vulnerable from the right because it is a virtual monopoly, which invites all sorts of suspected misdeeds. And it’s vulnerable to a general public that is naturally skeptical of change and anything that is unduly complicated, which OneCare Vt. is.
It’s all upside for those whose objective is to score political points.
But it’s lousy policy. And it’s a disservice to a crucial cause.
For a politician to take aim at the ACO, they should be required to give Vermonters their alternative. If the ACO is not the answer, then what is? What’s Plan B?
We know in advance there is no chance the state will move to a single payer system. Been there, done that. Ask former governor Peter Shumlin.
We know the system we have, the traditional fee-for-service model, doesn’t work. It’s too expensive and, as Mr. Hoffer points out, if the GMCB’s responsibility is to keep health care costs near the 3.5 percent mark, that becomes almost impossible in a fee-for-service environment without bankrupting the state’s health care system.
That’s why the state worked with the federal government to set up a five-year payment reform model, known to us as OneCare. The plan — all in — was to pay hospitals based on the populations they served. A capitated system would shift the focus from treating sickness to focusing on the importance of wellness, or preventative care.
The irony is that it’s as close to a single-payer system as we could ever imagine. It’s highly progressive in every sense of the word when it comes to the reimagining of our health care system. It focuses on wellness. It prioritizes primary care. It strives to eliminate health care’s future costs before they are realized.
It also turns our health care system upside down, which invites opposition. Health care is something people don’t necessarily want to understand, but they want it there when they need it, and they want it to be affordable. So when politicians shoot their arrows, the public pays attention because it’s something that essential to their peace of mind.
One would think the importance of OneCare and its objective would be something worth fighting for, something to be vocal about when targeted. Yet, all we hear is crickets. Which just invites more of the same irresponsible politicking.
by Emerson Lynn