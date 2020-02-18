Few things are more identifiable as part of Vermont’s identity than Act 250, the state’s development review law, which is why when people tinker with it, its defenders become a bit unhinged. It’s been the law for a half century; if it kept growth to a minimum, and protected the environment then, it could keep growth to a minimum, and protect the environment now. Why change it?
The answer is that Vermont today isn’t what it was 50 years ago when Act 250 was made law. Act 250 was in response to the opening of I-89 and I-91, which made it infinitely easier for people to travel from one end of the state to the other without having to stop for a single traffic light. Visitors. People who might like what they saw and decide to stay.
Act 250 still serves its original purpose. But, as with any development review law, tweaks are necessary to keep it relevant. The environmental and development needs of today are not what they were in 1970. This need for relevancy has occupied legislators, the Vermont Natural Resources Council[VNRC] and the administration for over a year, the purpose being to create something that meets our needs in the 21st century. Last week, the House Natural Resources Committee voted 6-3 in favor of the overhaul. It’s the first step.
Among other things the overhaul would exempt developments in downtowns from Act 250 review. It expands the criteria necessary to protect the state’s forests and wildlife habitat. It would redo the district environmental commissions so that projects would be reviewed by a quasi-judicial board instead. The proposed overhaul also eliminates part of the appeals process; appeals would go directly to the Supreme Court instead of Superior Court.
Part of the overhaul’s purpose was to address climate change, meaning a stronger emphasis on housing density and transportation.
As well meaning and properly directed as the proposal seems, the opposition left little but scorched earth between themselves and the overhaul’s proponents. Some want the name Act 250 removed from the proposed update. Others said the VNRC should be ashamed to call themselves environmentalists, that they had capitulated to developers. Others said it would be the end of rural life in Vermont, that the law would force people to live near another. [Horrors.] It was just one more example of social engineering gone awry.
This criticism must be difficult for VNRC members to swallow. They’ve long been referred to as environmentalists to the 10th power. To be castigated as sell outs to developers is as ridiculous as it is misdirected. Nothing that has been proposed in the overhaul makes it a given that developers will run roughshod over local environmental interests. Decisions may be made in a more timely manner, and the process may cost less, but neither are an argument for a project’s denial.
Then, there is the issue of housing density, the need to encourage people to live more closely together when possible. It’s an issue not only in Vermont, but nationally. Development laws — including zoning — are a major contributor to our affordable housing issues and to the environmental issues associated with long commutes and, yes, rural living.
In Vermont a key contributor to our emission levels is the fact that Vermonters spend more time in their cars than people in most other states. At present, it can’t be otherwise because of our rural character. If we can make development in our downtowns easier, then we also take a step forward in reducing emissions. [There are other socio-economic benefits as well.] In fact, it’s hard to mount an argument in favor of battling climate change if housing density isn’t part of the conversation.
And, as should be painfully obvious by now, we’re also no longer reeling from the fear of untrammeled growth being spurred by I-89 and I-91. That was 50 years ago, not today. To the contrary, now we’re doing everything within our power — including paying people — to pick Vermont as their new home.
The proposed overhaul of Act 250 has a number of steps to negotiate before it comes law. It’s an important issue that involves our environment, climate change and economic development. The only way to have the dialogue be meaningful is to go forward with an open mind, which we would urge the opponents to do.
by Emerson Lynn