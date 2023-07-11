This U.S. Supreme Court will be remembered for its conservatism and the blind eye it has cast toward individual rights and social progress. Given that the judges are appointed for life, and are relatively young, we can also expect more of what we have seen thus far.
So we adapt. We work to find better leaders. We figure out workarounds. We do it better.
An example is the court’s recent decision to strike down race-conscious affirmative action, the tool by which colleges and universities give preference to black Americans interested in attending their schools.
The court, crucially, did not say the goal of diversity was wrong. It just struck down the means used for the last half century, a “solution” never intended to be forever. Even Justice Thurgood Marshall, the court’s first African-American, said it was an essential program, but one with an end point.
The court’s role is to rule on the legal questions in play, not to suggest what should be done. That is the work of Congress, or, in this case, the work of higher education. What both should push is a focus on class, not race. Not only would that be more equitable, it could be fashioned to do a better job creating more diversity on the nation’s campuses than now exists.
Admissions for higher education already collects information from wannabe students that could serve as indicators of diversity. Primarily, that would be the students’ zip codes narrowed down to the school districts and neighborhoods where the applicants live. Add to that the family’s net worth information [not income alone] and what you have is a pretty good chance of being able to target for race without asking the constitutionally-offending question.
Why? Because Black household wealth is about one-eighth the median white household wealth.
So, isn’t that a backdoor attempt to do what was just ruled unconstitutional? Yes, except the courts have shown to be far more sympathetic to policies that separate people by their economic status than by race.
It’s also crucial to understand that when affirmative action was first put into place the achievement gap between white and Black students was double the achievement gap between the rich and poor. Today? It’s flipped. The achievement gap between the rich and poor is double what the achievement gap is between the two races.
A recent study of admissions to Harvard and the University of North Carolina showed that both schools had an admissions preference provided to Black students that was double what was offered to poor students. The result was that almost three-fourths of the minority students accepted to both schools were rich kids.
Is that the sort of diversity we’re looking for? It shouldn’t be, not when we can identify 35,000 low-income high achievers, students whose applications can be gleaned to create a student body that is both racially and economically diverse.
The on-going reality of racial discrimination is essential to acknowledge and to address. But there are better ways to address it than posting a family’s total income on an admission’s form. Looking at the schools attended, and the neighborhood’s poverty level is a better indicator of the “disadvantaged.”
This isn’t a hard lift for higher education, particularly for our elite schools that have built their reputations around diversity. The next level should, and can be, similar to what is in place, only improved to include both racial and economic diversity.
What’s not acceptable is to complain about the court and to do nothing.
by Emerson Lynn
