Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Burlington VT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Vermont... Missisquoi River At East Berkshire affecting Franklin County. For the Missisquoi River...including East Berkshire...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missisquoi River at East Berkshire. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and some low lying roads will occur along the Missisquoi from Richford to Enosburg. Water will enter the yards of riverside homes in East Berkshire. At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and roadways will occur from Richford to Enosburg. Water will approach Route 118 at East Berkshire, and Route 105 between Enosburg Falls and East Berkshire. Yards will be flooded in East Berkshire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest, and southern Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont, Addison, Orange and Washington. In northeast Vermont, Caledonia, Essex and Orleans. In northwest Vermont, Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille. In southern Vermont, Windsor. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is ongoing. Numerous structures are flooded across the warning area and many roads remain closed due to high water or prior washouts. This includes the Montpelier and Waterbury areas where portions of these towns are currently inundated. These impacts are expected to continue through mid-morning before consistent improvement should occur by this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 216 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen with localized higher totals - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area through sunrise. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Barre, Montpelier, Newport City, Lyndon, Middlebury, Morrisville, Enosburg Falls, Orleans, Derby Center, Morristown, Morrisville Village, Worcester, Elmore, Hyde Park Village, Stowe, Hyde Park, Middlesex, Johnson Village, Waterbury and Wolcott. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through Tuesday morning, though the event is currently evolving to more of an areal and main stem river flood threat as the rainfall rates decrease but river levels continue to respond to all the rainfall in the last 24 to 36 hours. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following counties, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex. Portions of Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and Western Windsor. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen across the region with locally over 7 inches observed. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected through Tuesday morning, tapering off into showers on Tuesday. However, river levels will continue to respond to the rainfall in the last 24 to 36 hours, with the Winooski, Lamoille and Mad River expected to crest at major flood stage later tonight or on Tuesday before gradually receding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&