In an op-ed opposite this page, a group of environmental groups argues that the Agency of Transportation [VTrans] began widening the Franklin County Airport without the necessary permits, placing the habitat for the grasshopper sparrow at risk. VTrans says it has received all the permits necessary to do its work, noting that the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has approved its work to expand Highgate’s airport.
It’s a complicated story, but one that has a more hopeful outlook than the environmental groups suggest.
The habitat for the grasshopper sparrow is indeed at risk. The location of the birds’ habitat at the airport is the only one known to exist in Vermont. The birds choose airports - here and nationally - because they prefer well-drained, sparsely vegetated, low-nutrient soils. Their preference also puts them at risk; it’s difficult for small airports to expand without putting this acreage at risk.
The proposal to expand Highgate’s expansion, however, is also important. It’s expected to be pivotal in the area’s efforts to attract and expand the economic development potential of the aeronautics industry. It could be one of the largest generators of high-paying jobs the county has experienced.
The environmentalists argue that VTrans hasn’t demonstrated that a credible mitigation plan is in place. They also note that the permit was approved on July 15, which was also the last day allowed for public comment, inferring that the public’s voice was not sufficiently aired.
The July 15 deadline is notable in that had it not been met, millions of dollars in federal money would have been lost. It’s also important to note that today’s technology allows for public comment to be considered up to the last moment, which is what both ANR and VTrans insist happened.
The important news in all this is that at the same time VTrans and ANR were focused on the existing permits VTrans was also negotiating with the Handy family to purchase a 136-acre property adjacent to the airport. The successful negotiation is a game-changer not only for the airport’s expansion, but for the habitat of the grasshopper sparrow. Because the 136 acres is also adjacent to the airport, creating and sustaining a habitat for the birds becomes a more distinct reality.
This needs to be acknowledged by the environmental groups. To suggest that the permits need to be held in abeyance until the suitability of a mitigation plan has been proved is not only unrealistic but potentially fatal to economic development efforts at the airport. It is also a poor message for the environmental groups to be putting forth. The idea that a compromise could not be found, or even thought to be ideal, subtracts from their cause. In our age of divisiveness, it’s important to counter by showing how mutual challenges can be met in ways that satisfy the objectives of both.
That’s what needs to be understood in this story. The grasshopper sparrows’ habitant does need to be protected. So does the ability of a community to provide good jobs for today’s generation and generations to come. When competing objectives can be satisfied, that is something to celebrate.
In today’s world we have been conditioned to zero-sum arguments in which gains can only be had at the expense of others. In most cases, that’s a lousy way to live, and to govern. Thankfully we can protect the grasshopper sparrow’s habitant and provide room for the airport’s expansion.
by Emerson Lynn
