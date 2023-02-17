It was almost a decade ago that TDI New England unveiled its plan to run a 150-mile cable from Canada to southern Vermont - with most of it running along the bottom of Lake Champlain - to deliver renewable energy to the New England power market. It was one proposal among several, but it stood out for Vermont because of the proposal’s environmental and financial benefits. The headline that stuck was that TDI would pay the state $720 million over 40 years, should the proposal gain the necessary regulatory approvals. A significant portion of the money was to be used to clean up Lake Champlain.
There are few - if any - energy projects in Vermont with the same level of support. It checked every box. Environmentalists were on board. Both parties were supportive. It was heavily championed by Gov. Phil Scott when he first stepped into office.
It went nowhere. Two other proposals were given preference, the first was in New Hampshire, which was scuttled in 2019 when the project’s sponsors could not get state siting approvals, and the second was in Maine, which was halted last year when a referendum was overwhelmingly approved to block it. The proposal is currently bottled up in Maine’s courts.
Which all leads to this week’s announcement by Gov. Phil Scott that Vermont’s TDI proposal “has legs again.” Mr. Scott met with New England governors this weekend at the National Governors Association and the message from fellow governors - particularly Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont - is that the New England power grid is desperate for renewable energy and the region is frustrated with the lack of progress in getting hydropower from Quebec.
There is a chance that Maine’s proposal may work its way through the courts, but Vermont’s advantage with TDI is that the permits have already been approved [and have been kept current] and the proposal has overwhelming statewide support. That would seem to be a keen advantage considering the experiences in New Hampshire and Maine.
But what has also changed since the proposal was first proposed - almost a decade ago - is the urgency of the matter. Emission reduction mandates, the need to move away from fossil fuels, the high cost of power, and the need to improve the grid’s reliability are more dramatic than they were in 2015. It’s frustrating because existing transmission lines have the capacity to deliver 2,225 megawatts of power, but the capacity is not being tapped, particularly by renewable power sources.
With New England facing high natural gas prices, and potential power shortages if gas supplies run low, it’s clear the region needs to cooperate more fully to build out its transmission needs. Hydropower is the closest available source of clean power to New England’s power market and the demand is growing. There is a solid case for Vermont’s and Maine’s proposals to both be approved.
The reason the TDI-New England project is so popular in Vermont is that it bears none of the environmental challenges experienced in Maine and New Hampshire and it confers benefits that are beyond anything else we’ve experienced. For example, over the project’s 40 years, the state would realize $274 million in property taxes, $414 million in corporate income taxes, lease payments of $212 million, energy savings of $245 million, employment expenditures of $158 million, $136 million in reduced transmission costs to ratepayers, $202 million to the State Clean Water Fund, $61 million for habitat restoration, and $109 million to the state’s clean energy development fund. The project would also offset up to 3.3 million tons of CO2 annually.
The world of energy production proposals is filled with echoes. What was once proposed often reverberates through the years only to hear it later in different iterations. That’s what we have with TDI’s decade-old proposal. And it’s as viable today as it was then. One would hope our congressional delegation would see the need to join hands with Governor Scott to see what can be done to push it toward completion.
By Emerson Lynn
