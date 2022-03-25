Each year there are an estimated 3.5 million to 4.4 million vehicles that pass through the Canadian border going south on I-89 connecting the Montreal metropolitan area with Boston. You would think Franklin County - where all four million of these travelers pass through - would have the chance to greet them, to encourage them to explore our towns, and to meet our merchants. That is not the case. The first visitors center they would see would be the southbound Georgia rest stop; too late for all of Franklin County.
With a little luck and some political heft that years ago oversight might be corrected. The state of Vermont, through a joint effort of its transportation-related agencies, finished a report last November titled the Vermont Visitor Information Center Study. The report reviewed all the relevant information regarding the information centers, their histories, their costs, and their future potentials. They came up with four proposals. The first three would involve much of what we have, which would require higher appropriation levels and figuring out ways to generate new streams of revenue to sustain them. The fourth would be to reduce the number of centers and to replace them “through a combination of repurposing, consolidating, or shifting to other service delivery models.” The fourth proposal would also include a “new Northwest Gateway Welcome Center.”
The report says: “With the closure of the Highgate Welcome Center in 2009 and the considerations for Alburgh, Georgia Northbound, and Georgia Southbound as candidate locations for closure in the refined Alternative 3, the opportunity to consolidate services from multiple locations into a single, new Welcome Center was examined. With the convergence of VT-78 and I-89 in Swanton, such a facility could be strategically located to capture a high percentage of those travelers coming into Vermont from northern New York and Quebec.”
The report’s reference to “strategically located” means a new welcome center somewhere between the Canadian border and Swanton at Exit 21.
This needs to happen.
Like yesterday.
Every major thoroughfare coming into Vermont has a center that welcomes our visitors. Except one. That would be us. And of all the major roads coming into Vermont, each one of them greets fewer visitors than those humming down I-89 from the Canadian border, through Franklin County, going south. Would it not make complete sense for the most populated road [I-89 South] to have a welcome center, particularly when the surveys report that a huge percentage of these visitors intend to spend the night in Vermont and to shop our stores?
It would. It is insane that we don't.
The 3.5 million to 4.4 million figure will also grow in number by the year 2025, when the Quebec government says A35, the four-lane highway from Montreal to the border will be finished. It also makes sense to have the new welcome center be placed no further south than Exit 21, which would give the county the chance to encourage visitors to go east to Jay Peak and to visit the towns along the way, or into Swanton and then west to the islands and New York, or further south into St. Albans.
Currently, we have none of these options.
As logical and as necessary as this proposed welcome center would be, it will not happen on its own. The proposal represents change, and the potential of having some of the rest stops be “repurposed” will create opposition. In politics, it is easier to keep doing the same thing, wisdom and common sense to the contrary.
The Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation has been pushing this need for years, as has the local chamber of commerce. It is a proposal that also needs the full-throated support of the county’s legislative delegation. And each of our cities and towns.
We may not have another chance that equals what is before us. A Franklin County lobbying effort needs to be put in place if we expect the proposed "Northwest Gateway Welcome Center" to be built. It is up to us. No one else.
by Emerson Lynn
