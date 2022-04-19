Depression is the world’s leading cause of disability, and it is as prevalent in Vermont as it is elsewhere. Like other places, there also are not enough professionals in Vermont to provide the needed counseling.
But what if our mental health needs could be met through people other than professionals?
And what if that need could be met in a way that gave almost as much value to the practitioners as it did to those suffering from mental health issues?
A potential answer may come from the most unlikely of places: Zimbabwe. It is called the “Friendship Bench” and it is staffed by grandmothers. It has been in place since 2006 and has proven so successful that it is being modeled the world over. Particularly in poor nations and troubled inner-cities, like New York City.
The grandmothers in Zimbabwe are trained in evidence-based talk therapy and the program has been empirically vetted. In 2016 the results of a survey were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The group seen by the grandmothers showed significantly fewer signs of depression than the group that used conventional treatments.
It’s a win-win. Those who are in need of help have access to counseling that has been proven to be successful and those who offer the help feel a deep sense of value and appreciation.
Vermont does not have a Friendship Bench program. Very few places in the states do. Why? We have not been able to shake the belief that mental health counseling should be a job exclusively for the highly trained.
How is that working?
Not well. Particularly in today’s excessively tight job market. Mental health groups are desperate for help. The obituary pages across the state show just how many of those among us slipped through the system’s cracks, unattended. It has been an issue compounded by the pandemic and its forced isolation.
The Friendship Bench idea is one that could be ideally matched for Vermont for three reasons: first, we have a sizable percentage of the population in need of help they cannot get; second, we are the second oldest state in the nation, meaning we have many grandmothers [or just grandparents in general], and, third, it is a low-cost way to address a problem that will otherwise go unaddressed.
There is a significant side benefit to such a program: it addresses one of Vermont’s biggest opportunities, and one that remains untapped, which is figuring out a meaningful way to keep senior citizens active and meaningfully involved.
We do not do that well. As a state, we barely make an effort.
It is the issue of “ageism” which the World Health Organization has recognized as the world's most prevalent form of discrimination, describing it as “an insidious scourge on society.” The United States is recognized as one of the worst offenders; i.e., we are a culture built around youth.
Almost all the stereotypes about aging - decline in memory loss, ability to learn new things, creativity, intelligence, etc. - have been dispelled, yet we have 30 percent of our seniors living alone and roughly a third who want to be meaningfully engaged in their communities.
That’s a lot of grandparents willing and able to be part of a program like the Friendship Bench. If it were put in place, or any program like it, the collateral value could be enormous. People in need of help would receive it and people who want [and need] to get involved could. Being involved in one pursuit spurs involvement in others. Instead of our “bowling alone” culture identified by author Robert Putnam, we learn how to reconnect with one another.
Addressing the challenges of mental health treatment means confronting two cultural biases: needing “proper” credentials, and institutionalized ageism.
It has been done in Zimbabwe, of all places. Can we not set aside our biases and build the Friendship Bench here?
By Emerson Lynn
