When the fall hits, it’s expected the nation will experience a “robust” flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]. The anticipated flu viruses are separate from COVID-19, but they share many of the same symptoms. The worry is that a heavy flu season, combined with the continuation of COVID-19, could overwhelm our health care systems, and renew a sense of panic.
For these reasons and more, the Scott Administration, led by Commissioner of Health Mark Levine, is considering a policy that would require flu vaccinations for children who attend public schools. He was quoted as saying: “As a physician and a public health chief I would be shirking my responsibility to protect the health of Vermonters if we did not at least explore the merits, as well as the weaknesses of every potential public health intervention.”
As a state, we don’t do well with vaccinations. For students, we rank in the bottom 16, according to the CDC. We have 42.6 percent of our five to 12-year-olds who get flu shots and 35.5 percent of our 13 to 17-year-olds. Among adults the rate is about 40 percent.
A solid case can be made for flu vaccines in any year and at any age. To say this year is different is a massive understatement. As Mr. Levine notes, taking the vaccine would help avoid what he calls a “twin-demic.”
No one relishes the thought of the state mandating we all get our flu shots, and there are the obvious problems of enforcement. We also have people among us who still believe vaccinations are responsible for all sorts of unrelated illnesses — not true. We even have a candidate for governor — Emily Peyton — who is circulating an email claiming, among other things, that Bill Gates has been banned from India for his work with a vaccine. Again, not true, in fact, that is just plain nuts.
There is only one state — Massachusetts — that requires all students to get flu vaccines. The odds are strong that the Scott Administration will elect not to follow suit, but should that be the case it would be advisable to do everything short of the mandate. At the very least there should be a massive public relations campaign to encourage the public’s full participation.
Why?
Because if the flu does make a robust appearance, it will be difficult to avoid the confusion, and the fear, we experienced when COVID-19 became part of our lives. Because the flu is also serious, particularly among the old and immune-compromised. We’ve lost 58 people so far this year to COVID-19; we typically lose 57 people each year to the flu. If each of us were to get our flu vaccinations, perhaps our death rate would decline. Perhaps we would avoid the panic that’s been a part of our lives since February. Perhaps we would be just that much closer to a return to our normal lives.
It seems like such a small, selfless thing do to.
by Emerson Lynn