It’s a performance Bernie Sanders thought he’d never have to give. Tonight, two week after having suffered a heart attack, he’s going to have to prove to those watching the televised debate, that his health is good enough to be president.
He will be asked about the president’s decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria and he will be asked about the impeachment proceedings in the House and he will be asked any number of questions relating to health care, relationships with our allies, etc. But how he answers the question about his health is what looms heaviest for Mr. Sanders and his campaign.
How does a 78-year-old man who has just suffered a heart attack, and who has had two stents placed in his heart, answer that question convincingly? Particularly when the other 11 people on the stage are younger than he is?
Not only does Mr. Sanders have to be convincing, he has to be doubly so since he’s fallen behind both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in the most recent polls. Most notably in New Hampshire.
It doesn’t help Mr. Sanders’ cause that the campaign has refused to allow his doctors to be questioned.
Why?
And it doesn’t help that he says he will release his medical records, and then delay in doing so.
Again, why?
The reason in both instances is that he believes he can prevail by pushing the issue aside and he believes any additional information will work to his disadvantage. The media won’t let it alone. Donald Trump isn’t transparent about anything, why must Mr. Sanders be?
The hope for Mr. Sanders is that his heart attack will be something to rally the troops and not something that pushes them to another candidate. He will be playing to their sympathy in his familiar cantankerous way, and, in defense of Mr. Sanders, he can ask why it is that a qualification for being president is the need to prevail in an endurance contest.
Tonight’s debate will be the fourth and there will be 12 candidates on stage, two more than last time, the two additional ones being the billionaire Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. That’s to Mr. Sanders’ advantage. A crowded stage means fewer questions to him.
But unlike a poor answer to a reporter’s question, the health issue is one that will follow Mr. Sanders to the campaign’s end. It will be noted if his campaign schedule does change and if he schedules fewer rallies. It will be noted if he looks haggard. There will be questions raised if he loses his voice or appears extra rumpled. And there is no question that he will tire of the questions and will react as he always has which is to be annoyed and short with those who raise the questions.
But will this surprise anyone?
No.
And is anyone surprised that he has vowed to hit the campaign trail as ardently as before and that he will push his message with full-throated vigor?
No.
From his perspective, he’s 78, he’s at the top of his game. There is no larger stage. There is no bigger microphone. This is his life. To his very last breath he will push.
That will be the answer he will try to give to the inevitable question about a pesky little heart attack.
by Emerson Lynn