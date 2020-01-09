Progressive David Zuckerman has essentially made it official this week that he will announce next week he will step down as Lieutenant Governor and challenge Gov. Phil Scott for Vermont’s top political office. Within political moments of the breaking story, Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, also a progressive, announced he would run for Mr. Zuckerman’s position. Their decisions will add a decidedly partisan flavor to the legislative session that opened Tuesday.
Mr. Zuckerman’s decision confirms what many anticipated. In Democratic circles the chatter has long involved the speculation as to whether Mr. Zuckerman would take the plunge, or whether that would fall to Attorney General T.J. Donovan. Both are politically ambitious, with Mr. Zuckerman representing the progressive wing of the party, and Mr. Donovan stationed more toward the center.
With Mr. Zuckerman decision now public, it’s highly unlikely Mr. Donovan will follow suit. Mr. Zuckerman will now face former Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe in the Democratic primary. No other Democrat has yet to announce a challenge for Mr. Ashe.
Part of the calculus for both Mr. Zuckerman and Mr. Ashe is the presidential general election, which typically means higher voter turnout outs than in non-presidential election years. There are more registered Democrats than Republicans in Vermont and with Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders a major factor in the Democratic presidential primary, both obviously hope to grab hold for a ride on Mr. Sanders’ coattails and both are hoping for a massive voter turnout.
If Mr. Sanders is not the party’s nominee both hope the senator would take a moment or two of his limited time to help. They’re all progressives; Mr. Zuckerman has even been described as a “disciple” of Mr. Sanders, a description that is telling in terms of perception, however accurate it may or may not be. If Mr. Sanders is the nominee, then, obviously, Mr. Zuckerman and Mr. Ashe would spin their relationships with the senator to the greatest extent possible.
Still, all things considered it’s a bit of a surprise that Mr. Zuckerman made the choice he made. [Thus prompting Mr. Ashe’s decision.] Mr. Scott is at the peak of his popularity and is in his fourth year as governor. He’s firmly placed in the middle of the political spectrum, he’s distanced himself from President Donald Trump, and he’s carefully calculated his stance on the key issues facing Vermonters, which center around jobs and affordability.
Vermonters are also notorious ticket splitters. Mr. Sanders’ popularity has never made its way very far down the political ticket, and for good reason, there is little Mr. Sanders does at the congressional level that translates directly to policy matters in Vermont. Additionally, Mr. Sanders’ schedule leaves little to no time for him to be in Vermont; he’s running for president and his Vermont-related activities are basically nil. Regardless of the outcome, Mr. Sanders’ efforts will not be Vermont-centered until after the November general election, Mr. Zuckerman’s and Mr. Ashe’s hopes notwithstanding.
Given Mr. Zuckerman’s ambition it’s also interesting that he chose to run against a popular governor rather than wait another two years, when, perhaps, Sen. Patrick Leahy or Rep. Peter Welch announce their retirements. He makes himself less electable later on if he runs and loses to Mr. Scott.
It’s also debatable that Mr. Scott is vulnerable on the issues Mr. Zuckerman sees as most important, meaning a higher minimum wage, paid, family leave, single payer health care and establishing a commercial market for the sale of pot. He is firmly to the left of Mr. Scott on virtually all issues relating to spending and taxes, as is Mr. Ashe.
The prospect of having progressives as governor and lieutenant governor will be tantalizing for the left wing of the Democratic party, and, obviously, will wind up Republicans who have entered a state of apoplexy with this week’s announcements. Vermont has never had a general election in which Republicans will face two progressives for the state’s top two political positions. Should both Mr. Zuckerman and Mr. Ashe win, their legislative goals twinned with a strong Democratic majority in the Legislature almost certainly would shift Vermont dramatically further left.
If Bernie Sanders were to win the Democratic nomination and then go on to win the presidency [there are crazier things happening] and if Mr. Zuckerman and Mr. Ashe were to prevail… well, that’s a lot of ifs.
It’s what keeps the chattering class chattering.
Just imagine.
by Emerson Lynn