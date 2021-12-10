Maple Run Superintendent Bill Kimball this week learned two things; first, that schools are the most political place on the planet and, second, that words matter.
Mr. Kimball was put in the position of having to apologize for prior guidance as to how his five schools would conduct themselves during the upcoming holiday seasons, or “winter celebrations.” He said the communication was “poorly written” and basically, confusing. The first-year superintendent followed up with another letter that clarified his intent.
As with any guidance regarding Christmas, Easter or holidays in general, it’s a given there will be pushback, and that the pushback would be quick, and pointed. The target is too big to miss or to ignore. When Mr. Kimball initially wrote that his schools should avoid displaying decorations that could be “interpreted as a religious symbol”, the response was what one might expect: people were upset that he was taking the joy out of the holidays, or getting involved at all. Their ire lit the local social media channels aflame, and Mr. Kimball’s original intent was lost.
The superintendent’s intent was to protect children at risk, and to be sensitive to their differences. For some students, the holidays bring as much anxiety as they bring others joy. Those who grow up impoverished, or who have different beliefs, or who have endured their own traumas, look at the holidays through a different lens than those blessed with relative abundance.
Mr. Kimball’s intent was pure. He was trying to protect the vulnerable. His intent was not to challenge anyone’s interpretation of the holidays and how they should be celebrated. His intent was to make others aware of those around them, and their differences.
His mistake was thinking that his intent could be put into language that would be clear and uniformly accepted. It can’t be done.
That’s particularly true when it comes to Christmas, which is tripled wrapped in tradition and expectation. An analogy would be attending a Christmas Eve caroling concert only to be treated to fifth graders with castanets singing Blake Shelton’s top country songs. Probably not going to get a standing ovation. It’s not what people expected or wanted. Most people, particularly in these times, want some level of tradition and they get upset when someone tries to take it away, or make it less than it is. And, as we have seen, it doesn’t take much for those offended to exaggerate the sender’s message.
In other words, pick your battles.
Mr. Kimball’s second letter was much improved. It could be distilled into a couple of simple declarative sentences: Use the holidays to teach your students about how other cultures celebrate them. Structure exchanges in ways that mitigate economic and cultural differences. Find ways to focus on joy and love for all students. Work hardest to bring happiness to those who have the least.
That’s nigh on impossible to prescribe like a doctor would to a patient. It’s also more the preserve of teachers and not administrators. The superintendent can offer the goal, which he has now done, but it’s the teachers who have the skills and relationships to thread the needle between goals that unite and goals that divide.
Mr. Kimball’s political indoctrination is plain enough with this issue. The worry is that the messaging over how the school will treat the holidays will get intertwined with the school district’s proposed plan to have a “community conversation”at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center on Dec. 16, a conversation focused on equity, belonging and, in general addressing the needs of the marginalized community members.
To hold a community meeting just before Christmas, and to have it a week after the holiday controversy continues to percolate, is almost a guarantee that the objective of next week’s inclusion meeting could be derailed. That would be unfortunate. Particularly since we have the St. Albans Town Selectboard rethinking its efforts to establish a Belonging, Equality and Inclusion committee, a concern reportedly prompted by how the pubic has responded to Mr. Kimball’s first directive.
There is no upside to a rushed meeting to deal with an issue which, properly addressed, could offer the community significant benefit. If the inclusion meeting were put off for a month, the school district could have a reasonable hope that the focus would be on the intended topic and that this week’s controversy would be a thing of the past. There’s no downside to the delay; whereas there is no advantage to the Dec. 16 date.
This is all about being able to communicate effectively when we’re faced with issues that hold both promise and progress. Let’s not allow that potential to be lost.
By Emerson Lynn
